New York Mets

Mets Junkies
Rangers hire Chris Young as GM

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 2h

Former New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Young has been hired by the Texas Rangers to be the teams new General Manager. This come as a surprise, as it’s just days after he withdrew his name from…

Mike's Mets
Tanking Is Ugly, and Doesn't Always Work

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 2m

Interesting piece by Sam Miller on ESPN.com  about the Phillies' failure to reap the full benefits of tanking. It's a really good piece, and...

Yardbarker
Rangers name former pitcher Chris Young general manager, EVP

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 32m

In the official statement, the Rangers explained that Young will report to president of baseball operations Jon Daniels.

Sports Illustrated
Texas Rangers Name Chris Young as General Manager

by: Wilton Jackson Sports Illustrated 1h

Young, a Dallas native, will work under Jon Daniels, the Rangers president of baseball operations.

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - SS - Aidan Stewart

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

  Aidan Stewart   SS 6-5 186 Next Level Academy (AL)     PG  -   Aidan Stewart is a 2021 SS/3B with a 6-5 186 lb. frame from Mon...

Mets Merized
MLB News: Rangers Hire Chris Young as GM

by: Casey Nepivoda Mets Merized Online 2h

The Texas Rangers have announced that former Mets pitcher Chris Young has been hired to serve as their new general manager and will work under their president of baseball operations, Jon Daniels.

Elite Sports NY

New York Mets not afraid to move fast on Jake Odorizzi (Report)

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 3h

The New York Mets aren't waiting for the market to develop for Jake Odorizzi. They're out there leading the charge in contract negotiations.

New York Post
Mets in mix for Jake Odorizzi as starting pitching market heats up

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 3h

In a slow-moving free agent market, the one item in which there has been some action and traction is with starting pitching. The Mets are active in this arena and one pitcher they have expressed

