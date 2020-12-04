New York Mets
Rangers hire Chris Young as GM
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 2h
Former New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Young has been hired by the Texas Rangers to be the teams new General Manager. This come as a surprise, as it’s just days after he withdrew his name from…
Tanking Is Ugly, and Doesn't Always Work
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 2m
Interesting piece by Sam Miller on ESPN.com about the Phillies' failure to reap the full benefits of tanking. It's a really good piece, and...
Rangers name former pitcher Chris Young general manager, EVP
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 32m
In the official statement, the Rangers explained that Young will report to president of baseball operations Jon Daniels.
Texas Rangers Name Chris Young as General Manager
by: Wilton Jackson — Sports Illustrated 1h
Young, a Dallas native, will work under Jon Daniels, the Rangers president of baseball operations.
Scouting Report - SS - Aidan Stewart
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Aidan Stewart SS 6-5 186 Next Level Academy (AL) PG - Aidan Stewart is a 2021 SS/3B with a 6-5 186 lb. frame from Mon...
MLB News: Rangers Hire Chris Young as GM
by: Casey Nepivoda — Mets Merized Online 2h
The Texas Rangers have announced that former Mets pitcher Chris Young has been hired to serve as their new general manager and will work under their president of baseball operations, Jon Daniels.
New York Mets not afraid to move fast on Jake Odorizzi (Report)
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 3h
The New York Mets aren't waiting for the market to develop for Jake Odorizzi. They're out there leading the charge in contract negotiations.
Mets in mix for Jake Odorizzi as starting pitching market heats up
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 3h
In a slow-moving free agent market, the one item in which there has been some action and traction is with starting pitching. The Mets are active in this arena and one pitcher they have expressed
