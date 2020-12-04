New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: Mets active in pitching market, interested in Odorizzi
by: Michael Bradburn — The Score 23m
The New York Mets are one of many teams interested in right-hander Jake Odorizzi, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.However, the 30-year-old is more engaged with other suitors, Sherman adds. The Mets have reportedly shown a stronger...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets Had “Internal Discussions” About Billy Owens for GM Vacancy
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 1h
According to Ken Davidoff of the New York Post, former Oakland Athletics organizational mainstay Billy Owens is "in the mix" for the New York Mets' vacant general manager position.Per Davidoff
Billy Owens in mix to be next Mets GM
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 2h
Billy Owens, a longtime A’s executive who worked with Sandy Alderson the two prior years, is believed to be in the mix for the Mets’ general manager opening. While it’s not clear whether
Scouting Report - 1B - Cole Stillwell
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Cole Stillwell 1B 6-0 200 Texas Tech 2020 Texas Tech stat line - 55-AB, .345/.500/.564, 14-BB, 2-HR 11-19-20 - dra...
Tanking Is Ugly, and Doesn't Always Work
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 2h
Interesting piece by Sam Miller on ESPN.com about the Phillies' failure to reap the full benefits of tanking. It's a really good piece, and...
Rangers name former pitcher Chris Young general manager, EVP
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 3h
In the official statement, the Rangers explained that Young will report to president of baseball operations Jon Daniels.
Texas Rangers Name Chris Young as General Manager
by: Wilton Jackson — Sports Illustrated 4h
Young, a Dallas native, will work under Jon Daniels, the Rangers president of baseball operations.
Rangers hire Chris Young as GM
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 4h
Former New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Young has been hired by the Texas Rangers to be the teams new General Manager. This come as a surprise, as it’s just days after he withdrew his name from…
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @EDSdt1234: It is possible that Mets leaked McCann interest as a negotiation tactic with Realmuto. If his agent thinks Mets won’t be in the hunt, could be concerned that it could result in lower value for his client. So may be trying to get him to the table and to be reasonableBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SheridanFinAid: @RisingAppleBlog Putting Lugo in the rotation is like putting a Gold Glove catcher in CF.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Let's make a deal @CubbiesCrib #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/OXhKhjDGyxBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SNYtv: "George Springer, Jake Odorizzi, and James McCann could be great fits, but the Mets have other holes to fill too" Ranking the 5 biggest things on the Mets' Virtual Winter Meetings to-do list (via @D_AbrianoSNY) https://t.co/wvFfQGAmkp https://t.co/YMTsHMoNANBlogger / Podcaster
-
I like this Guy.Bloomberg 50: Guy Fieri (aka the Mayor of Flavortown) raised more than $21.5 million in seven weeks to assist unemployed restaurant workers https://t.co/ZdoG0N5rPM via @BWOwner / Front Office
-
The former #Mets farmhand had one awesome year back in 2019 #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/OH9INhQ9EaBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets