New York Mets

The Score
Report: Mets active in pitching market, interested in Odorizzi

by: Michael Bradburn The Score 23m

The New York Mets are one of many teams interested in right-hander Jake Odorizzi, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.However, the 30-year-old is more engaged with other suitors, Sherman adds. The Mets have reportedly shown a stronger...

Mets Had “Internal Discussions” About Billy Owens for GM Vacancy

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 1h

According to Ken Davidoff of the New York Post, former Oakland Athletics organizational mainstay Billy Owens is "in the mix" for the New York Mets' vacant general manager position.Per Davidoff

Billy Owens in mix to be next Mets GM

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 2h

Billy Owens, a longtime A’s executive who worked with Sandy Alderson the two prior years, is believed to be in the mix for the Mets’ general manager opening. While it’s not clear whether

Scouting Report - 1B - Cole Stillwell

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

  Cole Stillwell   1B 6-0 200 Texas Tech     2020 Texas Tech stat line - 55-AB, .345/.500/.564, 14-BB, 2-HR     11-19-20 -   dra...

Tanking Is Ugly, and Doesn't Always Work

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 2h

Interesting piece by Sam Miller on ESPN.com  about the Phillies' failure to reap the full benefits of tanking. It's a really good piece, and...

Rangers name former pitcher Chris Young general manager, EVP

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 3h

In the official statement, the Rangers explained that Young will report to president of baseball operations Jon Daniels.

Texas Rangers Name Chris Young as General Manager

by: Wilton Jackson Sports Illustrated 4h

Young, a Dallas native, will work under Jon Daniels, the Rangers president of baseball operations.

Rangers hire Chris Young as GM

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 4h

Former New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Young has been hired by the Texas Rangers to be the teams new General Manager. This come as a surprise, as it’s just days after he withdrew his name from…

