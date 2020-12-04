Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

centerfieldmaz
57518088_thumbnail

Cliff Floyd: 2006 N.L. Eastern Champion Mets Outfielder (2003-2006)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 1h

Cornelius Clifford Floyd was born on December 5, 1972 in Chicago Illinois. His father worked two jobs in order to have the family live in...

New York Post
57517695_thumbnail

James McCann gets ‘ultimate’ stamp of approval from Joe McEwing

by: Dan Martin New York Post 2h

The Mets won’t regret landing James McCann as their upgrade at catcher instead of J.T. Realmuto, if that’s the direction they choose. That’s according to ex-Met Joe McEwing, who has been a

The Score
57516353_thumbnail

Report: Mets active in pitching market, interested in Odorizzi

by: Michael Bradburn The Score 4h

The New York Mets are one of many teams interested in right-hander Jake Odorizzi, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.However, the 30-year-old is more engaged with other suitors, Sherman adds. The Mets have reportedly shown a stronger...

Mets Merized
55816351_thumbnail

Mets Had “Internal Discussions” About Billy Owens for GM Vacancy

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 5h

According to Ken Davidoff of the New York Post, former Oakland Athletics organizational mainstay Billy Owens is "in the mix" for the New York Mets' vacant general manager position.Per Davidoff

Mack's Mets
57514975_thumbnail

Scouting Report - 1B - Cole Stillwell

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 6h

  Cole Stillwell   1B 6-0 200 Texas Tech     2020 Texas Tech stat line - 55-AB, .345/.500/.564, 14-BB, 2-HR     11-19-20 -   dra...

Mike's Mets
57514744_thumbnail

Tanking Is Ugly, and Doesn't Always Work

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 6h

Interesting piece by Sam Miller on ESPN.com  about the Phillies' failure to reap the full benefits of tanking. It's a really good piece, and...

Yardbarker
57514100_thumbnail

Rangers name former pitcher Chris Young general manager, EVP

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 7h

In the official statement, the Rangers explained that Young will report to president of baseball operations Jon Daniels.

Sports Illustrated
57512951_thumbnail

Texas Rangers Name Chris Young as General Manager

by: Wilton Jackson Sports Illustrated 7h

Young, a Dallas native, will work under Jon Daniels, the Rangers president of baseball operations.

