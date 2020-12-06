New York Mets
Sunday Notes: Dave Magadan Chased a Batting Title With the Mets
by: David Laurila — FanGraphs 48m
Plus Jerry Reuss's final game, when Andy Haines met Christian Yelich, Carew or Gwynn?, and more
Spending Steve Cohen’s money
by: Scott Ferguson — Mets 360 16m
Steve Cohen is a breath of fresh air. He also has a lot of money. Since officially becoming the Mets new owner, Cohen has made statements about how he’s “doing this for the fans”, “makes my money e…
Who to watch at MLB's winter meetings
by: Bryan Mcwilliam — The Score 34m
Baseball's annual winter meetings are going to have a different look this year - the entire event is being held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While baseball's brightest minds won't be situated in hotel suites or patrolling the...
Mets Morning News for December 6, 2020
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 51m
Your Sunday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
2020 Mets Report Card: Brad Brach
by: Judy Kamilhor — Mets Merized Online 1h
Brad BrachPlayer Data: Age 34, B/T: R/RPrimary Stats: 14 G, 12.1 IP, 14 BB, 14 SO, 5.84 ERA, 8 H, 8 R, 2 HRAdvanced Stats: 24.1 BB%, 24.1 K%, 6.68 FIP, 6.92 xFIP, -0.2 fWARFree Agent: 20
NY Mets: Minor league signing Jose Peraza gets a chance at redemption
by: William Wetzel — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
The New York Mets are taking fliers on tantalizing players and prospects so far this offseason. Infielder Jose Peraza is one of those players who could hel...
Weekly Draft Notes
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Good morning. A sad post from a good friend and follower… John Calvagno @SALNotes John Calvagno will be released from life as ...
Hey Steve Cohen, Mets still looking for a GM? Go get Billy Beane (and throw down with Yankees’ Brian Cashman) | Klapisch - nj.com
by: Bob Klapisch | — NJ.com 3h
Oakland A's executive Billy Beane would complete the best-and-brightest lineup for New York Mets owner Steve Cohen.
