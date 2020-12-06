New York Mets
Mets target Jake Odorizzi deserves ‘mulligan’ for lost 2020: Twins exec
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
Jake Odorizzi bet on himself last offseason and accepted the Twins’ qualifying offer. Even after a disappointing 2020 season, he stands to cash in among the top starting pitchers available on the
Pete Alonso: 2019 NL Rookie of the Year & HR Leader (2019-2020)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 3h
Peter Morgan Alonso was born December 7th, 1994 in Tampa Florida. His Queens roots go back to his grandfather on his fathers side. He fle...
Zack Wheeler Might Be Best Pitcher Available
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 3h
The Philadelphia Phillies are apparently punting on the 2021 season and their window to compete. Instead, they’re now looking to break it down and start anew. Now, there are conflicting repor…
deGrom, Conforto All-MLB finalists
by: Thomas Harrigan — MLB: Mets 5h
Finalists for the 2020 All-MLB Team presented by CohnReznick were revealed Sunday, with MLB Network's exclusive announcement of this year’s official All-MLB Team set for Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. This year marks the second annual selection of the All-ML
5 predictions for the winter meetings
by: theScore Staff — The Score 5h
Major League Baseball's virtual winter meetings start Monday and, while business won't be conducted in its usual manner, the results figure to be the same: players signed and trades hatched.Before anything big happens, theScore's editors teamed up...
Scouting Report - OF - Andrew Martinez
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 7h
Andrew Martinez OF 6-3 205 Embry-Riddle 2020 Embry-Riddle stat line - 95-AB, .432/.486/.600, 1-HR College Baseball Dail...
MLB Winter Meetings: 12 questions about virtual version of hot stove's biggest week - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry Dec 6, 2020 at 5:29 pm ET9 min read — CBS Sports 9h
Baseball's annual Winter Meetings will be different this year, but it remains an important offseason event
Cincinnati Reds should trade for this shortstop
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 10h
The Cincinnati Reds need a long term answer at shortstop. It just so happens that the New York Mets have a possible answer. The Cincinnati Reds have been h...
Same energy
-
Mets target Jake Odorizzi deserves 'mulligan' for lost 2020: Twins exec https://t.co/ARazLt43pZ
-
New Post: DeGrom, Conforto Finalists For 2020 All-MLB Team https://t.co/AYdzIyKbmL #Mets #LGM #IBWAA
-
"The emotion of that night in Citi field, with all our Mets fans... I looked on and Matt came down and said 'I'm ok, I want this game" Terry Collins says Game 5 of the 2015 World Series might have ended differently if it was on the road https://t.co/R3xUmzodo9
-
RT @timbhealey: Trevor May says "the buzz around Steve (Cohen) and the purchase of the team" is one of the reasons he signed with the Mets. "I couldn't name another owner that is as big of a fan of the team that he owns," he said.
-
RT @jennaashlyn: bryce harper sold his soul to the phillies only for his former team to win the world series and his ownership to suddenly decide that they have to get rid of some of their best players in order to stay afloat financially. can i laugh? i'm sorry. i have to laugh.
