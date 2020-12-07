Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Empire Sports Media
New York Mets Player Evaluations: Pitcher Paul Sewald

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 8m

Paul Sewald's 2020 season was marked with the inconsistency that made him a frequent member of the shuttle between AAA and the New York Mets. Sewald ran into plenty of struggles and hard contact which forced the Mets to non-tender his contract to...

Rising Apple

Mets Rumors: Ex-Athletics executive Billy Owens in running for GM job

by: William Wetzel Fansided: Rising Apple 18s

The newest New York Mets rumors suggest that a former Oakland Athletics executive is being considered to fill the team’s vacant general manager role. In ...

The Mets Police
HFBD Vulgar Pete Alonso

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 15m

Fans can celebrate The Vulgar Ones birthday by grabbing this.  Where the tweet says “tomorrow” tomorrow is now today. I plan to celebrate by striking out three times and weekly grounding out to second base.

Mets Junkies
10 reasons why Matz is still here

by: David Weiss Mets Junkies 16m

Last week, the Mets tendered a contract to Steven Matz. The two sides quickly agreed on a one year $5.2 million deal. This led to an interesting debate. Some argued that Alderson should have non-te…

Mack's Mets
Reese Kaplan -- The Brave New World of Online Winter Meetings

by: Reese Kaplan Mack's Mets 17m

An interesting question came up from a reader on Saturday morning about the logistics and machinations of a 2020 era set of Winter Meetings ...

Mets Merized
DeGrom, Conforto Finalists For 2020 All-MLB Team

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 30m

After their respective strong 2020 seasons, Mets' pitcher Jacob deGrom and outfielder Michael Conforto were named as finalists for the 2020 All-MLB Team. MLB Network announced the finalists for ea

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for December 7, 2020

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 42m

mets-winter-meetings-cohen-alderson-trevor-may-twitch-free-agency-rumors-wheeler-new-york

Daily News
Will Trevor Bauer fit on a New York team? - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 1h

Trevor Bauer prefers clear, direct and explicit goals in baseball.

