Gregg Williams’ Jets blunder joins list of all-time coaching brain farts

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 1h

On Monday, Gregg Williams was fired as the Jets’ defensive coordinator. It was the direct result of his boneheaded play-call for an all-out blitz in a Hail Mary situation against the Raiders in

Scouting Report - 2B - Cory Acton

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 7m

  Cory Acton   IF    6-0    200   Florida     2020 Florida stat line - 52-AB, .192/.364/.269, 1-HR     College Baseball Daily  -   20. Cory ...

Bauer's agent: Star pitcher 'likes' where Mets are going

by: Tom Ruminski The Score 43m

The New York Mets and free-agent ace Trevor Bauer appear to be flirting with each other as the virtual winter meetings get going.“New York is ... Well, he (Bauer) likes where the organization is going," his agent Rachel Luba said, according to...

Report: Mets “In” On DJ LeMahieu

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 53m

ESPN's Jeff Passan listed the Mets as one of the teams "in" on DJ LeMahieu this offseason in his insider article Monday. The Mets were joined by the Yankees (obviously), the Blue Jays, and the Dod

Chris Young, a top G.M. Candidate, Chooses Rangers Over Mets

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 1h

The Mets were in the hunt for one of the top general manager candidates in the game, but the ability to stay in Texas was something Steven Cohen’s billions couldn’t match.

Looking at the latest with the Mets and the big free agents | Shea Anything | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

Doug Williams and Andy Martino talk about where things stand with free gents George Springer, Trevor Bauer, JT Realmuto, Jake Odorizzi, and more. The guys al...

Who should be on the Mount Rushmore of Mets Losers?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2h

I totally stole a bit from someone on the internet, and that bit is the Mount Rushmore Of Losers. For our purposes we will ignore political figures and only discuss Mets Players.  I get there may be some former owners you’d like to include, but this...

MLB umpire Brian O’Nora busted in sex sting operation - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2h

Brian O'Nora has 23 years of service as a Major League umpire. He's worked three All-Star Games (2000, 2010, 2019) and the 2012 World Series between the San Francisco Giants and Detroit Tigers.

