Mets FDNY caps are for sale
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
Hey it only took 19 years but looks like MLB/FDNY have finally figured out cross-licensing. Now, I maintain that caps should not cost $45, but hopefully about $40 of this is going to a 9/11 related firefighter charity. Available at Hat Club.
It's All About Balance
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 1h
It doesn't seem like that long ago that the Mets were all about pitching. The Mets rode the back of terrific starting pitching all of the wa...
Latest on Mets' pursuit of George Springer + update on the Yankees and DJ LeMahieu | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
On SportsNite, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino gives an update on how aggressive the Mets are in their pursuit of free-agent outfielder George Springer as well ...
Willson Contreras Could Serve as Viable Alternative to Signing Catcher
by: Thomas Hall — Mets Merized Online 2h
With the annual winter meetings fully underway, things are starting to intensify in both free agency and on the trading market, meaning there's a strong chance the New York Mets could look to addr
Mets: Best non-tendered hitters to better the Mets’ World Series odds
by: Michael Calascione — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
Even with the non-tender deadline being a little lackluster there are still some hitters that are quite interesting for the New York Mets franchise. Leadin...
Mets Look to Be Favorites to Sign George Springer, per MLB Insider
by: Ben Fadden — Prime Time Sports Talk 3h
WIth new ownership comes big free agency opportunities, starting with the New York Mets and George Springer. Ben Fadden breaks down the insight.
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Drew Smith
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3h
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to t…
Most media outlets are expecting a big offseason from the #Mets following the arrival of new owner Steve Cohen. We examined which moves could help them contend by also taking a look back at what went wrong in 2020.⬇️ 🔗:https://t.co/M3hY2IY3GxMisc
Dominic Smith's metrics against 4-seam fastballs since 2018: Avg. exit velo -- 2018: 86.2 mph 2019: 90.9 mph 2020: 95.3 mph Avg. launch angle -- 2018: 29 degrees 2019: 23 degrees 2020: 18 degrees LD % -- 2018: 20% 2019: 23.4% 2020: 37.5% #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @ABL: The 2020/21 #ABL season will be beamed into nearly 100 million US homes. Read more about international broadcast 👉 https://t.co/0jd4Jfy8dh https://t.co/cIRV8sZeZ6Blogger / Podcaster
RT @NYBBWAA: ‘If National League doesn't use DH, that's bad news for Mets’ by @timbhealey for @Newsday: The #Mets are built for the DH, but the working assumption, subject to change… https://t.co/T72LINggM8 https://t.co/UkHtTe9BjIBeat Writer / Columnist
Once the free pint glasses are gone, we'll take that line out of these details. For now, we still have them. Put your pickup order in tonight, and come grab it tomorrow between the hours of 10am-4pm. 🙌https://t.co/YYs3pFFEd1Super Fan
Howard Cosell, grandfather of Mets PA Announcer Colin, broke the John Lennon news on MNF 40 years ago tonight. @CartonRoberts will play the audio at 5, and our friends at @wcbs880 have a nice retrospective featuring Colin! https://t.co/4tilnhMWh3TV / Radio Network
