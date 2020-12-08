New York Mets
Curtis Granderson moves from the Bronx to Queens in 2013 | Time Machine Tuesday | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3h
Time Machine Tuesday pays a visit to the MLB Winter Meetings in 2013, when Curtis Granderson signed a free agent deal to make the move across town from the Y...
Scouting Report - RHP - Ryan Cusick
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 28m
Ryan Cusick RHP 6-4 220 Wake Forest 2020 Wake Forest stat line - 4-starts, 0-2, 3.22, 22.1-IP, 43-K, 18-BB 11-24-2...
Yankees: Waiting For DJ LeMahieu Will Prove Costly As Teams Act Now
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 33m
The Yankees, as well they should be, are transfixed with re-signing DJ LeMahieu. Soon, though, attention must be given to the pitching staff.
Mets sign reliever Trevor Hildenberger to a minor league deal
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 56m
Hildenberger most recently pitched for the Twins.
Mets sign Trevor Hildenberger
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 1h
The Mets have signed another Trevor from the Twins. This time, it’s Trevor Hildenberger. Hildenberger is a sidearm righty, with some succes in the majors. In 2017 he pitched to a 3.21 ERA in …
Report: Mets Sign RHP Trevor Hildenberger to Minor League Deal
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 1h
The New York Mets added another depth arm on Tuesday, signing right-handed sidearmer Trevor Hildenberger to a minor-league contract, per Andy Martino of SNY.Hildenberger, 29, was drafted by th
Tanaka is looking like a longshot to return to the Yankees: Will the Mets pounce?
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 1h
The days go by, and the New York Yankees fail to address their pitching needs via free agency or trade market. Their rotation depth is very thin right now, as they lost Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton, and J.A. Happ. And with each passing day, it...
Mets could sign George Springer and Trevor Bauer?
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 2h
the Mets may be targeting catcher James McCann instead of J.T. Realmuto so they can spend big on the outfielder and starting pitcher.
Tweets
-
1) Mets projections - especially in LF, presumably occupied by Dom/Nimmo - are on the low end, imo.. 2) @fangraphs is such an outstanding resource for fans, bloggers, writers, etc please consider becoming a member 👉🏼 https://t.co/mJKdyNwJmTHere's the current 2021 WAR projections from @fangraphs. Good way to see who has big needs or strengths, where. I rounded to the nearest WAR for readability. Not hard to find Mike Trout, is it? And hoo boy, do Story/Arenado stand out in Colorado.
-
#OTD in #MLB history (12/8/1961): The #Mets purchase outfielder Richie Ashburn from the #Cubs. The veteran outfielder will become the club's first-ever representative on the NL All-Star team (1962).
-
🔥🔥🔥POV: You’re checking out the exterior of @UBSArena. 😍 Find out more on our future home: https://t.co/UKZa9JyIqK https://t.co/TbN6RhstPDBeat Writer / Columnist
-
long-term extensions to follow?Top Rangers prospects Sam Huff, a catcher, and Cole Winn, a righthanded pitcher, have hired the Scott Boras Corp to represent them. Both had been with Dan Lozano.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
He needs Stripes to complete the vaunted trilogy.TV / Radio Personality
-
the Russell Westbrook approach. bold strategy..@JoeBiden: “100 million shots in the first 100 days.”Beat Writer / Columnist
