RT @ SeanFlannery13 : @ MetsJunkies I feel like he just gets that rep Bc that’s what most hard throwers try to do. But since ‘15 he’s 6th(min 5000 pitches) in AvgEV against up there with softer tossing “pitchers” like Yarborough, CC Sabathia, Maeda, and Kyle Hendricks. Add in the 3 plus secondaries. He’s an ace