Dodgers scout Jairo Castillo, former Mets minor leaguer, dies from COVID-19 - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 19m
Jairo Castillo was a scout for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He spent three years in the New York Mets' minor-league system as a third baseman.
Del Unser: Mid Seventies Mets Outfielder (1975-1976)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 6h
Delbert Bernard Unser was born on December 9, 1944 in Decatur, Illinois. He was the son of former Detroit Tiger & Cincinnati Reds catcher...
Rule 5 Draft: Order, eligible players and more
by: Jonathan Mayo — MLB: Mets 9h
The Winter Meetings might be virtual this year, rather than all of baseball gathering in Dallas as was planned, but some things don’t change. The Rule 5 Draft is taking place on Thursday, as usual, albeit via conference call. Every year, teams do...
Mets Sign Trevor Hildenberger To Minor League Contract
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 9h
The Mets have signed right-handed reliever Trevor Hildenberger to a minor league contract, Andy Martino of SNY tweets. The 29-year-old …
Mets Continue to Be Linked to George Springer
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 9h
Appearing on The Michael Kay Show on ESPN Radio New York on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN echoed the sentiments of his colleague Buster Olney in labeling the New York Mets as frontrunners to sign f
Scouting Report - RHP - Ryan Cusick
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 11h
Ryan Cusick RHP 6-4 220 Wake Forest 2020 Wake Forest stat line - 4-starts, 0-2, 3.22, 22.1-IP, 43-K, 18-BB 11-24-2...
Yankees: Waiting For DJ LeMahieu Will Prove Costly As Teams Act Now
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 11h
The Yankees, as well they should be, are transfixed with re-signing DJ LeMahieu. Soon, though, attention must be given to the pitching staff.
Mets sign reliever Trevor Hildenberger to a minor league deal
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 11h
Hildenberger most recently pitched for the Twins.
