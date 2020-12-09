Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Rising Apple

NY Mets: Tim Tebow’s narrow pathway to the major leagues

by: William Wetzel Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

The New York Mets are waiting to see if Tim Tebow can prove himself worthy of a roster spot. In order for him to get called up, he must first improve his p...

amNewYork
MLB rumors: Mets deep in talks with James McCann, 'engaged' with George Springer | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 4m

The New York Mets seem to be inching closer to addressing two of their three largest offseason needs this offseason.

Mack's Mets
Mike's Mets - It's All About Balance

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 20m

By  Mike Steffanos  December 8, 2020  It doesn't seem like that long ago that the Mets were all about pitching. The Mets rode the back of te...

Amazin' Avenue
Talks between Mets and catcher James McCann are gaining steam

by: Christian Romo SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 32m

The Mets have been speaking with the free agent catcher since last week

Mets Merized
Should the Mets Look to Acquire Josh Hader?

by: Rich Sparago Mets Merized Online 32m

The Winter Meetings are off to a modest start. The Mets have signed pitchers Jared Robinson and Trevor Hildenberger to minor league deals. However, these aren't the high-profile acquisitions that

Mets 360
Wednesday catch-all thread (12/9/20)

by: Other Mets 360 37m

Please use this thread to comment on any Mets-specific topic you wish.

Elite Sports NY
New York Mets the favorites to sign free agent CF George Springer (Report)

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 1h

It's looking more and more like free agent outfielder George Springer is going to be the first splash for Steve Cohen's New York Mets.

The Mets Police
Uncle Steve’s Big Open Mets Wallet signs Trevor Hildenberger!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

Boy it is so refreshing to have Uncle Steve’s Big Open Wallet. In the old days under The Wlpons. the Mets would have been signing random middle relievers left and right, with Sandy Alderson spinning the moves as awesome. But now that Uncle Steve’s...

SNY Mets

What could it take for Mets to acquire Sonny Gray or Josh Hader? | Mets Hot Stove | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 1h

SNY's Jim Duquette comes up with a few hypothetical trade proposals for the Mets. Duquette maps out what he believes it would take for the Mets to acquire ei...

    GENY Mets Report @genymets 2m
    NEWS: According to @martinonyc, the #Mets are “engaged” with George Springer. #LGM
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 5m
    RT @mikemayerMMO: 20 years ago today, the Rockies announced they signed Mike Hampton to a massive deal. A decision that ultimately brought David Wright to the Mets. https://t.co/pSQWP1VBDm
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 6m
    Despite its defensive limitations, the Mets' OF last year -- mainly McNeil/Smith, Nimmo and Conforto -- led the majors in WAR, just ahead of LA.
    An outfield of Nimmo, Springer, and Conforto would be such an offensive juggernaut in the MLB. Legitimately only the Dodgers trio of Pollock/Bellinger/Betts could probably produce better combined numbers. Alas, in order for it to work......Mets need the DH for Smith/Alonso https://t.co/dnhprt2t2s
    GENY Mets Report @genymets 8m
    I’m still not convinced there won’t be a DH in the National League. Sure, the memo was sent, but it’s a bargaining chip on the MLB’s part.
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 30m
    RIght. Now, I’d argue the Mets need to consider a 4-5 starter in addition to all of these players as well. That an additional starting pitching depth/insurance would really be a nice offseason.
    @michaelgbaron Agreed. If we come out of offseason with McCann, Springer and Bauer or another top starter how can we complain
    Bernie Pleskoff @BerniePleskoff 33m
    Free agent catcher James McCann is in great demand, and rightfully so. Right now, it looks like the #Mets have the upper hand to sign him. The #Mets will be really busy.
