Mets, catcher James McCann closing in on four-year contract, per report - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder Dec 9, 2020 at 12:36 pm ET1 min read — CBS Sports 1h
The Mets have been after the backstop all offseason
MLB rumors: Indians’ Francisco Lindor is a ‘fit’ for Yankees, but other trade partners loom - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 15m
The Cleveland Indians are looking to trade four-time All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor.
New York Mets closing in on deal with free agent C James McCann (Report)
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 24m
The New York Mets have become more aggressive in their pursuit of James McCann, and now they're closing in on a deal.
Mets close to signing catcher James McCann: source - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 30m
The Mets are centering on the solution to their catcher vacancy.
MLB rumors: Mets deep in talks with James McCann, 'engaged' with George Springer | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 34m
The New York Mets seem to be inching closer to addressing two of their three largest needs this offseason.
Report: Mets close to deal with McCann
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 53m
The New York Mets appear to have found their catcher, as they're close to an agreement with free-agent backstop James McCann, sources told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.It's expected to be a four-year contract, according to Rosenthal.The sides were...
Rule 5 Draft Preview
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 54m
The 2020 Rule 5 Draft has added intrigue, since lots of the players that will be taken likely didn't pitch this season, and many teams are going to be looking for bargain depth as they scream pove
Trevor May on how he got into competitive gaming, World of Warcraft + Twitch | Mets Hot Stove | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 55m
On this Mets Hot Stove extra content, Mets reliever Trevor May explains how he got into video games and eventually into video game streaming and e-sports. On...
Tracking Mets' new Minor League affiliates
by: William Boor — MLB: Mets 1h
For months, there have been questions about the restructuring of Minor League Baseball and which affiliates would be paired with Major League clubs starting in 2021. Some of those questions are being answered now, as Major League Baseball formally...
Tweets
#Mets have officially invited the following 4 clubs to be their minor league affiliates: @SyracuseMets @RumblePoniesBB @BKCyclones @stluciemetsBlogger / Podcaster
RT @MBrownstein89: James McCann’s strike rate in the bottom of the shadow zone (borderline strikes) since 2019: 35.8% Wilson Ramos’s strike rate in the bottom of the shadow zone since 2019: 25.1% #Mets #LGM @Metsmerized https://t.co/rXojKhwZycBlog / Website
Mets fans, how satisfied will you be if the Mets sign McCann and Springer but make no additional major moves this off-seasonBlogger / Podcaster
Who is Sam McWilliams? A lifetime minor league pitcher who the Mets handed a major league deal to. Why? Tom Verducci dives in https://t.co/1mkuCpyuE0Newspaper / Magazine
Does it annoy anyone else that Moose says “it’s” twice when introducing a caller on WFAN? It’s a silly thing to even think about, but it always stands out to me. Like “it’s Darren, it’s the Fan”. Just doesn’t make much sense.Free Agent
Amaaaaaazing article on #SportsIllustrated featuring #Mets’ Sam McWilliams (@SamMcWilliams3)... what a great read, man!! https://t.co/TEAfhxugwzBlog / Website
