New York Mets

Mets Merized
Rule 5 Draft Preview

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 52m

The 2020 Rule 5 Draft has added intrigue, since lots of the players that will be taken likely didn't pitch this season, and many teams are going to be looking for bargain depth as they scream pove

nj.com
MLB rumors: Indians’ Francisco Lindor is a ‘fit’ for Yankees, but other trade partners loom - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 13m

The Cleveland Indians are looking to trade four-time All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Elite Sports NY
New York Mets closing in on deal with free agent C James McCann (Report)

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 21m

The New York Mets have become more aggressive in their pursuit of James McCann, and now they're closing in on a deal.

Daily News
Mets close to signing catcher James McCann: source - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 28m

The Mets are centering on the solution to their catcher vacancy.

Metro News
MLB rumors: Mets deep in talks with James McCann, 'engaged' with George Springer | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 31m

The New York Mets seem to be inching closer to addressing two of their three largest needs this offseason.

The Score
Report: Mets close to deal with McCann

by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb The Score 51m

The New York Mets appear to have found their catcher, as they're close to an agreement with free-agent backstop James McCann, sources told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.It's expected to be a four-year contract, according to Rosenthal.The sides were...

SNY Mets

Trevor May on how he got into competitive gaming, World of Warcraft + Twitch | Mets Hot Stove | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 52m

On this Mets Hot Stove extra content, Mets reliever Trevor May explains how he got into video games and eventually into video game streaming and e-sports. On...

MLB: Mets.com
Tracking Mets' new Minor League affiliates

by: William Boor MLB: Mets 59m

For months, there have been questions about the restructuring of Minor League Baseball and which affiliates would be paired with Major League clubs starting in 2021. Some of those questions are being answered now, as Major League Baseball formally...

