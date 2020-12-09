New York Mets
Mets engaged in talks with McCann (report)
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2h
The Mets appear well on their way to fulfilling one of their most pressing offseason needs. New York has seriously engaged in talks with free-agent catcher James McCann, according to multiple sources, though no agreement was in place as of Wednesday...
Mets bet big journeyman Sam McWilliams has makings of a bullpen star
by: Ryan Dunleavy — New York Post 4m
This wasn’t the type of bidding war the Steve Cohen-led Mets were expected to win. While Mets fans eagerly await the first splashy free-agent signing under the new deep-pocketed ownership, the
Report: Mets interested in star free agents George Springer, Trevor Bauer
by: Steve DelVecchio — Larry Brown Sports 20m
The New York Mets are reportedly interested in signing star free agent outfielder George Springer and starting pitcher Trevor Bauer
Mets moving in on two top Free Agents?
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 21m
According to Bob Klapisch, the Mets are indeed moving closer to landing one of or even both Trevor Bauer and George Springer. Via Twitter Obviously just one would be a huge splash, so let’s keep ou…
METS PRESS RELEASE - METS INVITE FOUR TEAMS TO BE THEIR AFFILIATES
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
METS INVITE FOUR TEAMS TO BE THEIR AFFILIATES FLUSHING, N.Y., December 9, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that they have...
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Hunter Strickland
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 1h
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time t
MLB rumors: Mets after George Springer, Trevor Bauer; Yankees among suitors for Kyle Schwarber - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder Dec 9, 2020 at 2:48 pm ET2 min read — CBS Sports 1h
Here are the latest rumors from the MLB hot stove
Syracuse, Brooklyn among affiliate invites
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 1h
The New York Mets today announced that they have invited the Syracuse Mets, Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Brooklyn Cyclones and the St. Lucie Mets to become the organization’s four minor league affiliates under Major League Baseball’s new player...
Alderson and Cohen Split on Which Star to Target
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 1h
The New York Mets are currently exploring all of their options on the free agent market and a big splash is likely coming soon. As reported by SNY's Andy Martino this morning, James McCann may be
