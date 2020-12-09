New York Mets
Source: Chris Flexen Signing Major League Deal With Mariners
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 2h
A source tells me that former Mets pitcher Chris Flexen has a signed a major league deal with the Mariners. Ken Davidoff of the New York Post has confirmed, and said the deal is for two-years and
New York Mets planning for other moves after James McCann
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 5m
The New York Mets' decision to focus on James McCann sets them up to make other moves to improve the roster. It is seemingly a matter of time before the Ne...
Angels Remain in Mix for James McCann
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 27m
The Angels are also in the mix for catcher James McCann according to Robert Murray of FanSided and Jon Heyman of MLB Network.Heyman notes that the Angels have been quietly lurking in the McCan
The Dark Knight Works Out
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 27m
Matt Harvey, in Miami, working out! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Harvey (@mattharvey33)
Brooklyn Cyclones move up a notch in Mets' minor-league restructuring | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com December 9, 2020 5:31 PM — Newsday 27m
For the Mets, the drastic restructuring and contraction of the minor leagues means a promotion for their closest affiliate, the Brooklyn Cyclones. Brooklyn will be the Mets’ new advanced Class A team,
Granderson Rocks Citi Field with Bases Clearing Double
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 39m
10/12/15: Curtis Granderson hammers the first pitch of the at-bat for a double off the wall to clear the bases and give the Mets a 4-3 lead in the 2nd inning...
J.T. Realmuto Rumors: Mets Eyeing Ex-Phillies Catcher Amid James McCann Buzz
by: Blake Schuster — Bleacher Report 45m
While the New York Mets reportedly narrowed their focus at catcher to James McCann, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported later Wednesday the club has remained in contact with J...
Scouting Report - RHP - JP Massey
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
J P Massey RHP 6-5 180 Minnesota 2020 Minnesota stat line - 5-G, 3-starts, 1-1, 4.66, 19.1-IP, 24-K, 12-BB 11-25-20 - ...
Ex-Met Chris Flexen signs with Mariners after success in Korean league
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 2h
Chris Flexen, the former Mets draft pick who spent the 2020 season in Korea, will return to the major leagues on a two-year, $4.75-million deal with the Mariners, The Post has learned. Michael Mayer
