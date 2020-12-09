New York Mets
Mets Have Shown Interest in Reliever Liam Hendriks
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 49m
Despite already adding righty Trevor May to the mix, Sandy Alderson and company may not be done bolstering the Mets' bullpen just yet.According to Andy Martino of SNY, the team has shown inter
Gary Carter trade was the final piece to Mets '86 championship puzzle | Newsday
by: Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura December 9, 2020 7:17 PM — Newsday 33m
Gary Carter had just wrapped up his 10th season with the Montreal Expos, and the routine was similar to what it always had been — a decade-long refrain that mostly involved Carter excelling on the fi
Scouting Report - OF - Levi Usher
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 54m
Levi Usher OF 6-1 195 Louisville 11-19-20 - draftsite 1.19 Levi Usher OF Louisville robmorriso...
Is Uncle Steve Wilpon being cheap? What is this Either/Or nonsense?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
To recap…Sandy Alderson is back, three middle relievers and now this… What is this EITHER/OR thing? I thought Uncle Steve Wilpon was rich? Three Middle Relievers, the old GM and we’re gonna sign one guy not both – that is Wilponian if I ever heard...
New York Mets planning for other moves after James McCann
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 2h
The New York Mets' decision to focus on James McCann sets them up to make other moves to improve the roster. It is seemingly a matter of time before the Ne...
Granderson Rocks Citi Field with Bases Clearing Double
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h
10/12/15: Curtis Granderson hammers the first pitch of the at-bat for a double off the wall to clear the bases and give the Mets a 4-3 lead in the 2nd inning...
J.T. Realmuto Rumors: Mets Eyeing Ex-Phillies Catcher Amid James McCann Buzz
by: Blake Schuster — Bleacher Report 2h
While the New York Mets reportedly narrowed their focus at catcher to James McCann, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported later Wednesday the club has remained in contact with J...
Ex-Met Chris Flexen signs with Mariners after success in Korean league
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 3h
Chris Flexen, the former Mets draft pick who spent the 2020 season in Korea, will return to the major leagues on a two-year, $4.75-million deal with the Mariners, The Post has learned. Michael Mayer
