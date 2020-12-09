New York Mets
Pete Alonso 2021 predictions and projection
by: Del Alba — Mets Junkies 13m
By Angelina and Del Rotochamp.com Angelina’s take: Mets fans everywhere all are excited to see how First Baseman Pete Alonso will fare in 2021, so we’ve put together a few things you should expect …
All-MLB: Jake 1st Team, Conforto 2nd Team
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 26s
Jacob deGrom may not have won a third consecutive National League Cy Young Award in 2020, but he nonetheless took home plenty of accolades following another strong season. For the second straight year, deGrom was named to Major League Baseball’s All-M
MLB shrinks minors, drops 40 cities as affiliates
by: Associated Press — ESPN 12m
Major League Baseball went through with its plan to cut to 120 farm teams Wednesday, when 40 cities were dropped as professional affiliates.
Here’s the latest on the Mets’ pursuit of James McCann | Mets Hot Stove | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 22m
On Mets Hot Stove, Andy Martino reports the latest he knows about the Mets pursuit of catcher James McCann. Plus, Todd Zeile explains why he’s more in favor ...
James McCann a better Mets fit than JT Realmuto if he’s part of bigger plan: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 2h
When the Astros gave Charlie Morton a two-year, $14 million free agent pact following the 2016 season there was industry surprise. He had just turned 33 and was 46-71 with a 4.54 ERA. Houston
Gary Carter trade was the final piece to Mets '86 championship puzzle | Newsday
by: Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura December 9, 2020 7:17 PM — Newsday 3h
Gary Carter had just wrapped up his 10th season with the Montreal Expos, and the routine was similar to what it always had been — a decade-long refrain that mostly involved Carter excelling on the fi
Mets Have Shown Interest in Reliever Liam Hendriks
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 3h
Despite already adding righty Trevor May to the mix, Sandy Alderson and company may not be done bolstering the Mets' bullpen just yet.According to Andy Martino of SNY, the team has shown inter
Scouting Report - OF - Levi Usher
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 3h
Levi Usher OF 6-1 195 Louisville 11-19-20 - draftsite 1.19 Levi Usher OF Louisville robmorriso...
Tweets
"The fact is the Mets are still the heaviest team on McCann" On Mets Hot Stove, @gappleSNY, @martinonyc, @Jim_Duquette, and @Todd_Zeile discussed the Mets' pursuit of James McCann: https://t.co/kOwPR6m4x0TV / Radio Network
I know you’ve heard me say this before, but Dom Smith is a special young man. The BG program is extremely close to his heart and the impact he makes in his community will be felt for years to come. His impact on the Mets should be significant, too. https://t.co/ZjnEFxmYpZTV / Radio Personality
Who is Craig Carton?Will @StevenACohen2 ever follow @craigcartonlive ? The saga continues... https://t.co/ewFcQenZArBlogger / Podcaster
Pretty sure you need to delete your accounts now @toogooden17. You’re permanently roasted.Blogger / Podcaster
Dominic Smith is giving back in the old neighborhood. Nice story. @latimessportsDominic Smith's Baseball Generations offers diamond lifeline to disadvantaged youth https://t.co/pWDTeVQ4sTBeat Writer / Columnist
Well, there is the luxury tax. Mets trying to stay under it.@martinonyc Money is not supposed to be an issue so why not?Beat Writer / Columnist
