Mets showing interest in star reliever
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 1h
According to RotoWorld Baseball the Mets have shown interest in star closer Liam Hendrick. The Australian native has been one of the most dominant relievers in the majors, coming to his own since m…
Happy Hanukkah
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Mack's Mets is closed today for the holiday. Hanukkah Sameach.
East Notes: Mets, Jays, O’s, Nats
by: Jeff Todd — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
The Mets are interested in righty reliever Liam Hendriks, arguably the No. 1 bullpen arm available on the open market, …
Could COVID19 Be Impacting Mets GM Search?
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 3h
So far, the New York Mets have had to proceed building a roster without a General Manager. Of course, when you have Sandy Alderson in charge, your organization is well equipped to forge forward, bu…
Steve Renko: Mets Pitching Prospect Traded For Don Clendenon
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 4h
Steven Renko was born December 10th, 1944 in Kansas City Kansas. He was a gifted athlete who also played football on the same high school t...
All-MLB: Jake 1st Team, Conforto 2nd Team
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 5h
Jacob deGrom may not have won a third consecutive National League Cy Young Award in 2020, but he nonetheless took home plenty of accolades following another strong season. For the second straight year, deGrom was named to Major League Baseball’s All-M
MLB shrinks minors, drops 40 cities as affiliates
by: Associated Press — ESPN 5h
Major League Baseball went through with its plan to cut to 120 farm teams Wednesday, when 40 cities were dropped as professional affiliates.
Pete Alonso 2021 predictions and projection
by: Del Alba — Mets Junkies 5h
By Angelina and Del Rotochamp.com Angelina’s take: Mets fans everywhere all are excited to see how First Baseman Pete Alonso will fare in 2021, so we’ve put together a few things you should expect …
