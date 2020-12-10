Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
57647263_thumbnail

LIVE: 2020 Rule 5 Draft results, pick by pick

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2h

The Rule 5 Draft is underway, and the picks will be updated below as they're made. In order to make a selection, a team must have space on its 40-man roster.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

New York Post
57650891_thumbnail

Mets trade Luis Oviedo to Pirates after taking him in Rule 5 draft

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 31s

The Mets used their Rule 5 draft to wheel and deal Thursday, selecting right-hander Luis Oviedo from the Indians for the purpose of trading him to the Pirates for cash considerations. An industry

MLB: Mets.com
57650472_thumbnail

History of Mets' all-time Rule 5 Draft picks

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 16m

The Rule 5 Draft is Major League Baseball’s annual opportunity for teams to take a chance. Often, that means a rebuilding club selecting a player with potential and hoping he sticks. The Twins famously received Johan Santana in the Rule 5 Draft,...

Mets Merized
50691661_thumbnail

Mets Lose Dedniel Nunez in Rule 5 Draft, Trade Pick to Pirates

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Merized Online 29m

The Mets gained a pitcher (for a few minutes) and lost another in Thursday morning's virtual Rule 5 Draft.The club selected Luis Oviedo from the Cleveland Indians with the ninth overall pick a

LWOS Baseball
57649835_thumbnail

Steve Cohen and the New York Mets: 2021 and Beyond

by: Jared Cantatore Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 35m

Steve Cohen is the new owner of the Mets. His fan base is energized with thoughts of big name players. But what about the future?

New York Mets Videos

Jacob deGrom is the King of Ace Mountain

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 45m

Al Leiter shares how dominant Jacob deGrom has been over the last three seasons in this special segment on MLB Network.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for o...

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Elite Sports NY
52319238_thumbnail

MLB’s free agent class bolstered by strong Japanese, Korean options

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 2h

The market for MLB free agents from Asia has been weak in the last few offseasons. That's not the case this time around.

Rising Apple

Mets: Nolan Ryan trade was worse than the infamous Tom Seaver deal

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

Although the Tom Seaver trade broke hearts more at the time, the worst trade in New York Mets history happened when the team dealt Nolan Ryan to the Califo...

The Mets Police
57645851_thumbnail

Mets Visor Cap – or you can just set $42 on fire

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3h

If you just set $42 on fire you will be temporarily warm, and nobody will make fun of you.  Or maybe just donate $42 to a homeless shelter.  Whatever you do, don’t spend $42 on hideous baseball caps. The New York Mets 59FIFTY Fitted features an...

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets