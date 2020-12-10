Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Mets lose five players in Rule 5 Draft

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 11m

The San Fransisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, and Cincinnati Reds all selected Mets minor league players.

Sports Media 101

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Marcus Stroman

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 9m

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This...

Mets Merized
Phillies Likely to Hire Dave Dombrowski As President Of Baseball Operations

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 39m

The Philadelphia Phillies will hire longtime baseball executive Dave Dombrowski as president of baseball operations, according to The Athletic's Jayson Stark. This leaves the Mets as the only team l

Reflections On Baseball
Yankees: There’s Plenty Of Low Hanging Fruit Among Starters To Pick From

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 55m

If the Yankees seek they will find servicable starting pitching via the free-agent or trade market. Here are a few strategies worth a look.

FanGraphs
Mariners Sign Chris Flexen From KBO

by: Brendan Gawlowski FanGraphs 1h

Not the KBO signing we're eagerly awaiting, but an interesting one nonetheless.

Metstradamus
CBS Sports

MLB Winter Meetings: Winners and losers from underwhelming week where virtually nothing happened - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder Dec 10, 2020 at 3:02 pm ET7 min read CBS Sports 2h

The stove was mostly cold during the virtual 'event'

New York Post
Tweets

    Rich Coutinho @coutinho9 9m
    Met Fans: Sandy will know when to pounce and when to wait. Trust him. I know Met fans are anxious waiting to add players but TRUST THE PROCESS. Remember Sandy is THE ONLY NY BASEBALL GM TO WIN A PENNANT SINCE 2009
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Rich Coutinho @coutinho9 14m
    One thing I learned being around Frank Cashen in my early years as a Met reporter in mid 80's there is a time to pounce (Keith Hernandez) and a time to let things evolve (Gary Carter) and Sandy has that same level of skill. He will know when to pounce and when to wait. Trust him
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Chris Carlin @ChrisCarlin 15m
    So, there's this.
    NY Daily News Sports
    Manish Mehta has been removed from the New York Jets beat. Coverage of the team will continue uninterrupted.
    TV / Radio Personality
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 15m
    Okay, so the Phillies have no money ... apparently ... but they hire the GM who famously spends money. I'm ... not seeing the end game here.
    Jon Heyman
    Dombrowski is now the new baseball president for the Phillies. Big hire.
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Daily Stache @dailystache 16m
    Woah! Big news!
    NY Daily News Sports
    Manish Mehta has been removed from the New York Jets beat. Coverage of the team will continue uninterrupted.
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Howie Rose @HowieRose 17m
    Happy Hanukkah to all. The only gift that matters right now is health. Please stay safe and well, my friends.
    TV / Radio Personality
