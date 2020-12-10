Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Mets Trade Rule 5 Selection to Pittsburgh  | MLB.com

by: N/A MLB: Mets 1h

The New York Mets today announced that they have traded RHP Luis Oviedo to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for cash considerations.

The New York Times
Phil Linz, Unlikely Baseball Celebrity, Is Dead at 81

by: Richard Goldstein NY Times 33m

Never a star and rarely a starter as a Yankee in the 1960s, Linz made news not for playing baseball but for playing the harmonica.

The New York Extra
James McCann Is At The Fulcrum The Of Met Off-Season Plans By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ The New York Extra.com

by: rcmetreporter The New York Extra 1h

We all knew coming into the off-season the catcher position was an area of need but the Mets would need to assess how much they would spend on that position because that […]

Sports Media 101

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Marcus Stroman

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 2h

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This...

Amazin' Avenue
Mets lose five players in Rule 5 Draft

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

The San Fransisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, and Cincinnati Reds all selected Mets minor league players.

Mets Merized
Phillies Likely to Hire Dave Dombrowski As President Of Baseball Operations

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 2h

The Philadelphia Phillies will hire longtime baseball executive Dave Dombrowski as president of baseball operations, according to The Athletic's Jayson Stark. This leaves the Mets as the only team l

Reflections On Baseball
Yankees: There’s Plenty Of Low Hanging Fruit Among Starters To Pick From

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 3h

If the Yankees seek they will find servicable starting pitching via the free-agent or trade market. Here are a few strategies worth a look.

FanGraphs
Mariners Sign Chris Flexen From KBO

by: Brendan Gawlowski FanGraphs 3h

Not the KBO signing we're eagerly awaiting, but an interesting one nonetheless.

