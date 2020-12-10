New York Mets
Steve Cohen’s Mets mission got harder with Phillies’ Dave Dombrowski hire
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 1h
On the day the Winter Meetings would have ended, baseball enjoyed its first free-agent bombshell. Who had one of Steve Cohen’s direct rivals delivering the haymaker via hiring a front-office
Phil Linz, Unlikely Baseball Celebrity, Is Dead at 81
by: Richard Goldstein — NY Times 2h
Never a star and rarely a starter as a Yankee in the 1960s, Linz made news not for playing baseball but for playing the harmonica.
James McCann Is At The Fulcrum The Of Met Off-Season Plans By Rich Coutinho Met Beat Reporter @ The New York Extra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 3h
We all knew coming into the off-season the catcher position was an area of need but the Mets would need to assess how much they would spend on that position because that […]
Mets Trade Rule 5 Selection to Pittsburgh | MLB.com
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 3h
The New York Mets today announced that they have traded RHP Luis Oviedo to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for cash considerations.
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Marcus Stroman
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 4h
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This...
Mets lose five players in Rule 5 Draft
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4h
The San Fransisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, and Cincinnati Reds all selected Mets minor league players.
Phillies Likely to Hire Dave Dombrowski As President Of Baseball Operations
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 4h
The Philadelphia Phillies will hire longtime baseball executive Dave Dombrowski as president of baseball operations, according to The Athletic's Jayson Stark. This leaves the Mets as the only team l
Yankees: There’s Plenty Of Low Hanging Fruit Among Starters To Pick From
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 4h
If the Yankees seek they will find servicable starting pitching via the free-agent or trade market. Here are a few strategies worth a look.
bringing MiLB into the sphere of MLB isn’t some good-hearted form of amalgamation. this is nothing more than a hostile takeover.Angry Minor League Baseball owners who were invited into the 120 are weighing how and whether to push back against what MLB is asking. On the next steps, and what the 56-page offer contained: https://t.co/BMYytkfLndBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Hayden Christensen and the rest of the Episode II/III cast had less chemistry than the 1993 Mets.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Good evening. Here's my column on the #Phillies' hiring of Dave Dombrowski and what it means for the #Mets: https://t.co/cMm9i5EzkfBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Brian Cashman sound from @YESNetwork next on @ESPNNY98_7FMTV / Radio Personality
-
The Mets and Angels are in with strong offers for James McCann. But it may be worth waiting to see if the Phillies get involved. Incoming Phillies baseball president Dave Dombrowski drafted McCann out of the U. of Arkansas and had him Detroit. And the Phillies do need a catcher.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jimmie Foxx, quite possibly my favorite ballplayer all-time, made his MLB debut in 1925 at age 17 - while still a junior in HS! went on to hit .325/.428/.609 (534 HR, 158 wRC+, 101.8 fWAR) over his career (1925-1942; 1944-1945)Foxx to the Sox! #OTD in 1935 the two-time MVP was acquired by the @RedSox https://t.co/nEYR1BrpV0 https://t.co/c6sUUo2QgSBeat Writer / Columnist
