Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
57684189_thumbnail

Blevins rejoins Mets on Minors deal (source)

by: N/A MLB: Mets 1h

Veteran left-hander Jerry Blevins agreed to a Minor League deal with the Mets on Friday night, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The club has not confirmed the deal, which will pay Blevins $1.25 million if he makes the team and includes $750,000

More Recent New York Mets Articles

CBS Sports

Mets' GM search down to four likely finalists, hire could come within a week, per report - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry Dec 11, 2020 at 7:47 pm ET1 min read CBS Sports 1h

Three current execs and one former one are reportedly strongly in the running for the job

MLB: Mets.com
57257232_thumbnail

Mets' GM search close to wrapping up

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 29m

The Mets are close to naming their next general manager, with a decision expected as soon as early next week, according to a source. Red Sox assistant GM Zack Scott, D-backs assistant GM Jared Porter, A’s assistant GM Billy Owens and former Marlins...

New York Post
57684770_thumbnail

Mets have their finalists as GM search approaches conclusion

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 33m

The Mets’ search for a general manager, quietly moving through the baseball world, is approaching resolution, with the field of finalists believed to feature four candidates. An industry source

MLB Trade Rumors
40950247_thumbnail

Mets Sign Jerry Blevins To Minors Deal

by: rne MLB Trade Rumors 41m

The Mets have signed veteran left-handed reliever Jerry Blevins to a minor league contract, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. &hellip;

Elite Sports NY
40740999_thumbnail

New York Mets narrow GM search down to final 4 (Report)

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 42m

The New York Mets have narrowed their general manager search down to four. An announcement could come as soon as next week. 

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
ESPN NY Mets Blog
50203508_thumbnail

Mets to agree with minor league contract with Blevins

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 45m

Jerry Blevins, who pitched for the New York Mets from 2015-18, has been told by the team that it intends to agree to a minor league contract to bring him back to New York.

Newsday
57684658_thumbnail

Report: Four candidates for Mets general manager are revealed | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated December 11, 2020 8:19 PM Newsday 45m

More than a month into the Mets’ search for a baseball operations boss — and more than two weeks after they downgraded their goal from hiring a president of baseball operations to hiring a general man

Mets Junkies
57684646_thumbnail

Hello Jerry! Welcome back

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 47m

Bob Nightengale announced on twitter that the Mets have signed Jerry Blevins to a minor league deal. Blevins was part of the Mets pen from 2015-2018. In 2019 he pitched to a 3.90 ERA in 32.1 inning…

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 1m
    Update: Sandy says there was no actual vow of silence taken or gag order given. (Also hear these are indeed considered the final 4 for the job.)
    Jon Heyman
    Mets GM candidates include Red Sox ****’t GM Zack Scott, D-Backs ****’t GM Jared Porter, A’s exec Billy Owens and ex Marlins Prez/GM Michael Hill. There’s seems to be a vow of silence but unless someone comes out of woodwork, GM likely in that quartet. Decision may come next week.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Newsday Sports @NewsdaySports 7m
    RT @timbhealey: Source: There are additional publicly unknown Mets GM candidates still being considered. That is in addition to Zack Scott (Red Sox), Jared Porter (Diamondbacks), Billy Owens (Athletics) and Michael Hill (formerly Marlins), as @JonHeyman reported earlier.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    GENY Mets Report @genymets 8m
    Interesting.
    Joel Sherman
    Told by a source that Hill, Owens, Porter, Scott are definitely prominent finalists for #Mets GM job but there are more than just these 4.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 9m
    Source: There are additional publicly unknown Mets GM candidates still being considered. That is in addition to Zack Scott (Red Sox), Jared Porter (Diamondbacks), Billy Owens (Athletics) and Michael Hill (formerly Marlins), as @JonHeyman reported earlier.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 10m
    Told by a source that Hill, Owens, Porter, Scott are definitely prominent finalists for #Mets GM job but there are more than just these 4.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    MetsMinors.Net @Mets_Minors 13m
    RT @Metsmerized: Jerry Blevins Returns To Mets On Minor League Deal https://t.co/BI8taA1baC #Mets #LGM
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • More Mets Tweets