Mets to agree with minor league contract with Blevins
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 45m
Jerry Blevins, who pitched for the New York Mets from 2015-18, has been told by the team that it intends to agree to a minor league contract to bring him back to New York.
The Mets are close to naming their next general manager, with a decision expected as soon as early next week, according to a source. Red Sox assistant GM Zack Scott, D-backs assistant GM Jared Porter, A’s assistant GM Billy Owens and former Marlins...
