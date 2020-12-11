Update: Sandy says there was no actual vow of silence taken or gag order given. (Also hear these are indeed considered the final 4 for the job.)

Jon Heyman Mets GM candidates include Red Sox ****’t GM Zack Scott, D-Backs ****’t GM Jared Porter, A’s exec Billy Owens and ex Marlins Prez/GM Michael Hill. There’s seems to be a vow of silence but unless someone comes out of woodwork, GM likely in that quartet. Decision may come next week.