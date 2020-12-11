New York Mets
J.C. Martin: 1969 World Champion Mets Back Up Catcher & His Amazing World Series Game Winning Bunt (1968-1969)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 2h
Joseph Clifton Martin was born December 13, 1936 in Axton, Virginia. Both of his grandfathers were named Joseph, so the family began to ca...
Mets bringing back Jerry Blevins on minor league contract
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 2h
An industry source confirmed that the Mets are bringing back popular lefty reliever Jerry Blevins on a minor league contract. Blevins, 37, didn’t pitch last season after spending the pre-shutdown
Mets' GM search down to four likely finalists, hire could come within a week, per report - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry Dec 11, 2020 at 7:47 pm ET1 min read — CBS Sports 6h
Three current execs and one former one are reportedly strongly in the running for the job
Mets' GM search close to wrapping up
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 5h
The Mets are close to naming their next general manager, with a decision expected as soon as early next week, according to a source. Red Sox assistant GM Zack Scott, D-backs assistant GM Jared Porter, A’s assistant GM Billy Owens and former Marlins...
Mets have their finalists as GM search approaches conclusion
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 5h
The Mets’ search for a general manager, quietly moving through the baseball world, is approaching resolution, with the field of finalists believed to feature four candidates. An industry source
Mets Sign Jerry Blevins To Minors Deal
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 5h
The Mets have signed veteran left-handed reliever Jerry Blevins to a minor league contract, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. …
New York Mets narrow GM search down to final 4 (Report)
by: Kyle Newman — Elite Sports NY 5h
The New York Mets have narrowed their general manager search down to four. An announcement could come as soon as next week.
Mets to agree with minor league contract with Blevins
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 5h
Jerry Blevins, who pitched for the New York Mets from 2015-18, has been told by the team that it intends to agree to a minor league contract to bring him back to New York.
Respect 💯If you're not already, shoot @MetsJunkies and @MetsHangout a follow. Solid content, you won't be sorry! #LGM #Mets #MetsTwitter
@Metstradamus Ahh I remember when I came to the realization of a lot of the things you just tweeted. Def agree with a lot of what you just tweeted
@Metstradamus Agree with a lot of what you said and I'd just add to it that it's not all just getting older, the offseason has lost its luster. Teams seem to be colluding and players sign later and later. That makes the offseason a lot worse too.
Jerry Blevins with Mets: Agreement for $1.25M if in Majors. Plus: $125K each for 20g; 25g; 30g; 35g; 40g; 45g (pitched) If not on 40-man roster prior to 3/29, Player will be released for spot on another club's 40-man roster.
Espectacular la jugada de @YasielPuig
Only three pitchers in @Mets history have recorded at least two seasons of: - 70 or more appearances - ERA under 3.00 Jeurys Familia (3X) Armando Benítez (2X) & Jerry Blevins (2016, 2017)
