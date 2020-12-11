Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Reese Kaplan -- The Four Horsemen for Mets GM Role

by: Reese Kaplan Mack's Mets 20m

As the holidays of December arrive or soon will arrive, the Mets have been looking for someone in shiny wrapping and a giant bow to join the...

Amazin' Avenue
Mets’ GM search includes at least four candidates

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m

The team might make a decision on its next GM next week.

Rising Apple

New York Mets stole Trevor May off the free agent market

by: Keith Jacobs Fansided: Rising Apple 8m

Trevor May will help solidify the New York Mets bullpen and do so at a bargain price. The New York Mets finally made their first big splash of the Steve Co...

Empire Sports Media
New York Mets Bring Back Reliever Jerry Blevins on a Minor League Deal

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 19m

The New York Mets are looking for more left-handed depth in their bullpen, and they turned to fan-favorite Jerry Blevins. The 37-year old veteran has not pitched in the big leagues since the 2019 season as a member of the Atlanta Braves. https://twitt

nj.com
MLB Rumors: Is Francisco Lindor Plan B for Yankees? J.T. Realmuto, Nolan Arenado, Liam Hendriks updates - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 25m

Here are the latest Francisco Lindor and Nolan Arenado trade rumors, updates on free agents J.T. Realmuto and Liam Hendricks, and more.

Mets Merized
Morning Briefing: Mets Reveal Their Four Finalists For GM

by: Samantha Brown Mets Merized Online 1h

Good Morning, Mets fans!I hope you all had a lovely week! Let's get right into it and recap what happened in baseball yesterday.Latest Mets NewsMichael Mayer of MMO reported that Red Sox a

New York Post
Mets bringing back Jerry Blevins on minor league contract

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 8h

An industry source confirmed that the Mets are bringing back popular lefty reliever Jerry Blevins on a minor league contract. Blevins, 37, didn’t pitch last season after spending the pre-shutdown

CBS Sports

Mets' GM search down to four likely finalists, hire could come within a week, per report - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry Dec 11, 2020 at 7:47 pm ET1 min read CBS Sports 12h

Three current execs and one former one are reportedly strongly in the running for the job

