New York Mets stole Trevor May off the free agent market
by: Keith Jacobs — Fansided: Rising Apple 2m
Trevor May will help solidify the New York Mets bullpen and do so at a bargain price. The New York Mets finally made their first big splash of the Steve Co...
New York Mets Bring Back Reliever Jerry Blevins on a Minor League Deal
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 13m
The New York Mets are looking for more left-handed depth in their bullpen, and they turned to fan-favorite Jerry Blevins. The 37-year old veteran has not pitched in the big leagues since the 2019 season as a member of the Atlanta Braves. https://twitt
Reese Kaplan -- The Four Horsemen for Mets GM Role
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 14m
As the holidays of December arrive or soon will arrive, the Mets have been looking for someone in shiny wrapping and a giant bow to join the...
MLB Rumors: Is Francisco Lindor Plan B for Yankees? J.T. Realmuto, Nolan Arenado, Liam Hendriks updates - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 19m
Here are the latest Francisco Lindor and Nolan Arenado trade rumors, updates on free agents J.T. Realmuto and Liam Hendricks, and more.
Morning Briefing: Mets Reveal Their Four Finalists For GM
by: Samantha Brown — Mets Merized Online 1h
Good Morning, Mets fans!I hope you all had a lovely week! Let's get right into it and recap what happened in baseball yesterday.Latest Mets NewsMichael Mayer of MMO reported that Red Sox a
Mets bringing back Jerry Blevins on minor league contract
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 8h
An industry source confirmed that the Mets are bringing back popular lefty reliever Jerry Blevins on a minor league contract. Blevins, 37, didn’t pitch last season after spending the pre-shutdown
Mets' GM search down to four likely finalists, hire could come within a week, per report - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry Dec 11, 2020 at 7:47 pm ET1 min read — CBS Sports 12h
Three current execs and one former one are reportedly strongly in the running for the job
J.C. Martin: 1969 World Champion Mets Back Up Catcher & His Amazing World Series Game Winning Bunt (1968-1969)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 9h
Joseph Clifton Martin was born December 13, 1936 in Axton, Virginia. Both of his grandfathers were named Joseph, so the family began to ca...
The Mets may hire their next general manager next week, and there are four candidates known to be in the mix for the job. https://t.co/S1sbLRDa0EBlogger / Podcaster
If things don't work out with James McCann, the #Mets have other places they can turn for a catcher #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/phErW3JplPBlogger / Podcaster
Did the #Mets get a steal with the Trevor May signing? #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/wnt98uDrH4Blogger / Podcaster
New Post: Francisco Alvarez Removed From Winter Ball Participation https://t.co/sDQdmZDy9T #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Metsmerized: #OTD in 2005, the Mets signed José Valentín to a minor league deal with a Spring Training invite. In 137 games in 2006, he hit .271/.330/.490 with 18 home runs, 62 RBI and 106 wRC+ to give himself a 3.0 fWAR. Valentín hit these two home runs to help the Mets clinch the NL East. https://t.co/MAX5DrhtH0Blogger / Podcaster
RT @LairdRon: Mets Lose Dedniel Nunez, Active in Rule 5 Draft https://t.co/baiFKDo55t via @mets_minorsBlogger / Podcaster
