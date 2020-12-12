New York Mets
Francisco Alvarez Removed From Winter Ball Participation
by: Christopher Soto — Mets Minors 3h
With the Australian Baseball League season set to begin next week, the Sydney Blue Sox have announced that Mets big-time catcher prospect Francisco Alvarez's season will be over before i
Indians face massive Francisco Lindor trade headache: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 3m
The consensus is that Francisco Lindor is going to be traded. I talked to eight executives in the last week, and here is the closest one came to saying the Indians would not deal their star
Before Lee Mazzilli was a Met, he was a speedskating champ - New York Daily News
by: Anthony McCarron — NY Daily News 30m
The black-haired kid from Brooklyn sticks in Eric Heiden’s mind, even all these years later:
More About The Impact Of A New Minor League Structure
by: Rich Mancuso — Mets Merized Online 43m
Baseball has another issue as minor league owners are fighting to salvage what is an intrical part of the game. The condensed system of minor league clubs and affiliation with Major League Basebal
Mike's Mets - Beware the Dreaded Dombrowski
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 51m
By Mike Steffanos December 11, 2020 As if things aren't tough enough for Mets fans who are still left longing for a real impact free ag...
Uncle Steve Wilpon signs Jerry Blevins to Mets says Jerry Blevins
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
Steve Wilpon loves his middle relievers. This is a very Wilponian off-season so far. OPEN THE WALLET. You may recall Blevins from the 2018 Mets. He was on Atlanta in 2019 and did not pitch in 2020. Baseball Reference randomly projects he will be 2-
NY Mets: Can Jake Hager escape minor league purgatory in 2021?
by: William Wetzel — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
The New York Mets signed longtime Triple-A player Jake Hager to a minor league deal. Does he have a pathway to the Mets roster in 2021? The New York Mets d...
Mets Morning News for December 12, 2020
by: Michael Drago — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
Your Saturday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
New York Mets are down to four candidates for general manager position
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 2h
The New York Mets are moving closer to naming a general manager, according to recent reports. The new ownership group, led by hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen, started the winter by cleaning house with the front office and looking for both a GM...
Tweets
Jared Porter of the Dbacks is another Mets GM finalist. He joined me on Executive Access, as well. Give it a listen! https://t.co/vBwIAk71NCBeat Writer / Columnist
Zack Scott of the Red Sox is a finalist for the Mets’ GM job. Get to know him by listening to this interview on Executive Access: https://t.co/bHX9hfHSVPBeat Writer / Columnist
Jared Porter is a candidate to be the #Cubs GM under Jed Hoyer who he previously worked with Zack Scott is a candidate to be the #Phillies GM under Dave Dombrowski who he previously worked with Seems one of them is taking the #Mets job where there is a path to running the showHearing it will likely be Red Sox assistant Zack Scott or D'backs assistant Jared Porter to fill Mets' GM vacancy. Possible resolution this weekend, with Steve Cohen involved. Other finalists are Michael Hill, Billy Owens and J.P. Ricciardi. But tilting toward Scott or Porter.Minors
FRAME THIS@Mets @StevenACohen2 @alexmomof5 @CitiField That was quite the surprise https://t.co/7Fhe57lTmnSuper Fan
SANDY-from the Flagstaff Films Baseball home movie archive @choice_fielder -Enjoy the knee-buckler at the end. https://t.co/RrsAGWXGTIMisc
Zack Scott’s been in BOS since 2003. this was his first season as EVP/asst GM. his duties included oversight of the baseball analytics, baseball systems, and pro scouting departments, per his team profile not much of a FO analyst, but that seems solidHearing it will likely be Red Sox assistant Zack Scott or D'backs assistant Jared Porter to fill Mets' GM vacancy. Possible resolution this weekend, with Steve Cohen involved. Other finalists are Michael Hill, Billy Owens and J.P. Ricciardi. But tilting toward Scott or Porter.Beat Writer / Columnist
