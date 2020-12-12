Zack Scott’s been in BOS since 2003. this was his first season as EVP/asst GM. his duties included oversight of the baseball analytics, baseball systems, and pro scouting departments, per his team profile not much of a FO analyst, but that seems solid

Mike Puma Hearing it will likely be Red Sox assistant Zack Scott or D'backs assistant Jared Porter to fill Mets' GM vacancy. Possible resolution this weekend, with Steve Cohen involved. Other finalists are Michael Hill, Billy Owens and J.P. Ricciardi. But tilting toward Scott or Porter.