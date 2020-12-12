Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

ESPN
48837577_thumbnail

Sources: Mets, catcher McCann finalizing deal

by: ESPN ESPN 2h

The Mets are finalizing a four-year contract with catcher James McCann, sources tell ESPN's Jeff Passan.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

New York Post
57697651_thumbnail

Catcher James McCann is signing with the Mets

by: Mike Puma New York Post 5m

In their bid to solidify a catching position that has been less than ideal for the last decade-plus, the Mets are banking on James McCann. The veteran catcher agreed to terms Saturday on a four-year

MLB Daily Dish
57697546_thumbnail

Mets nearing four-year deal with James McCann, per report

by: Patrick Karraker SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 8m

Two years after being non-tendered, McCann earns a lucrative long-term deal with the Mets.

Daily News
57697505_thumbnail

James McCann, Mets agree on a 4-year, $40 million deal: reports - New York Daily News

by: Daily News Sports Desk NY Daily News 9m

The Mets have their new catcher.

Deadspin
57697412_thumbnail

Mets deal for McCann reeks of failures past, but at least Cohen is shelling out

by: Jesse Spector Deadspin 14m

Meet the new Mets… same as the old Mets?

Mack's Mets
53521861_thumbnail

Breaking News - Mets Sign Catcher James McCann

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 34m

  As has been speculated for the last few weeks, the New York Mets this afternoon agreed to terms with James McCann .   Per numerous sources...

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Blogging Mets
57697056_thumbnail

Reports: Mets Sign James McCann

by: Mark Berman Blogging Mets 35m

Multiple reports Saturday afternoon say the Mets have signed free agent catcher James McCann to a four-year, $40 million contract. This is a great first step.

Mets 360
57696860_thumbnail

Mets to sign free agent catcher James McCann

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 48m

Multiple reports have the Mets signing free agent catcher James McCann to a 4/$40+ contract. McCann becomes the third or fourth big free agent acquisition, depending on how you want to slice either…

Sports Illustrated
57696695_thumbnail

Report: Catcher James McCann Nearing Four-Year Deal With Mets

by: Wilton Jackson Sports Illustrated 57m

James McCann is finalizing a four-year contract worth just over $40 million with the New York Mets.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets