New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Sources: Mets, catcher McCann finalizing deal
by: ESPN — ESPN 2h
The Mets are finalizing a four-year contract with catcher James McCann, sources tell ESPN's Jeff Passan.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Catcher James McCann is signing with the Mets
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 5m
In their bid to solidify a catching position that has been less than ideal for the last decade-plus, the Mets are banking on James McCann. The veteran catcher agreed to terms Saturday on a four-year
Mets nearing four-year deal with James McCann, per report
by: Patrick Karraker — SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 8m
Two years after being non-tendered, McCann earns a lucrative long-term deal with the Mets.
James McCann, Mets agree on a 4-year, $40 million deal: reports - New York Daily News
by: Daily News Sports Desk — NY Daily News 9m
The Mets have their new catcher.
Mets deal for McCann reeks of failures past, but at least Cohen is shelling out
by: Jesse Spector — Deadspin 14m
Meet the new Mets… same as the old Mets?
Breaking News - Mets Sign Catcher James McCann
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 34m
As has been speculated for the last few weeks, the New York Mets this afternoon agreed to terms with James McCann . Per numerous sources...
Reports: Mets Sign James McCann
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 35m
Multiple reports Saturday afternoon say the Mets have signed free agent catcher James McCann to a four-year, $40 million contract. This is a great first step.
Mets to sign free agent catcher James McCann
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 48m
Multiple reports have the Mets signing free agent catcher James McCann to a 4/$40+ contract. McCann becomes the third or fourth big free agent acquisition, depending on how you want to slice either…
Report: Catcher James McCann Nearing Four-Year Deal With Mets
by: Wilton Jackson — Sports Illustrated 57m
James McCann is finalizing a four-year contract worth just over $40 million with the New York Mets.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
‼️‼️‼️✍️ RT TO WIN ✍️ Retweet this and FOLLOW @MetsFarmReport to win an autographed baseball from the 2019 @BKCyclones championship team. #MetsMonthOfGifts https://t.co/35fsegCRS0Minors
-
Catcher James McCann is signing with the Mets https://t.co/oe8FH2TCobBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @greg_prince: @BTB_MikeII @kranepool @Metstradamus @THE_SamMaxwell Having recently revisited some old Dick Young columns, I’ve been reminded integrity has never been a constant sportswriting companion.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Metsmerized: 💙🧡Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets pipeline: Santa Barbara to Flushing @JeffMcNeil805 @JamesMcCann34From Santa Barbara to MLB!! Now teammates in NY! Congrats James!! @JamesMcCann34 @Mets https://t.co/pPbdaCUkqcBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The only way McCann over Realmuto makes sense is if the Mets go big with Springer and Bauer..... if not you might regret seeing Realmuto in NL East or elsewhere while McCann flopsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets