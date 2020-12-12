New York Mets
Mets nearing four-year deal with James McCann, per report
by: Patrick Karraker — SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 5m
Two years after being non-tendered, McCann earns a lucrative long-term deal with the Mets.
Catcher James McCann is signing with the Mets
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2m
In their bid to solidify a catching position that has been less than ideal for the last decade-plus, the Mets are banking on James McCann. The veteran catcher agreed to terms Saturday on a four-year
James McCann, Mets agree on a 4-year, $40 million deal: reports - New York Daily News
by: Daily News Sports Desk — NY Daily News 6m
The Mets have their new catcher.
Mets deal for McCann reeks of failures past, but at least Cohen is shelling out
by: Jesse Spector — Deadspin 11m
Meet the new Mets… same as the old Mets?
Breaking News - Mets Sign Catcher James McCann
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 30m
As has been speculated for the last few weeks, the New York Mets this afternoon agreed to terms with James McCann . Per numerous sources...
Reports: Mets Sign James McCann
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 32m
Multiple reports Saturday afternoon say the Mets have signed free agent catcher James McCann to a four-year, $40 million contract. This is a great first step.
Mets to sign free agent catcher James McCann
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 44m
Multiple reports have the Mets signing free agent catcher James McCann to a 4/$40+ contract. McCann becomes the third or fourth big free agent acquisition, depending on how you want to slice either…
Report: Catcher James McCann Nearing Four-Year Deal With Mets
by: Wilton Jackson — Sports Illustrated 53m
James McCann is finalizing a four-year contract worth just over $40 million with the New York Mets.
