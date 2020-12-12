Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Reflections On Baseball
57699847_thumbnail

Yankees: It Just Feels Like Something Is “Off” About Them This Offseason

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 1h

The Yankees are not their usual selves. COVID influenced or not, what's happened to that spark that landed Gerrit Cole a year ago?

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Mets Junkies
57701522_thumbnail

Mets in discussions with potential GM

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 3m

While we thought the Mets would move on with Alderson taking over the role, at least temporarily, it apparently might be super temporary. Joel Sherman is reporting that Alderson and the Mets are di…

Larry Brown Sports
56618356_thumbnail

Mets are now favorites for George Springer?

by: Darryn Albert Larry Brown Sports 6m

The New York Mets may now be the favorites to sign free agent and three-time All-Star outfielder George Springer.

Mike's Mets
57701338_thumbnail

The Mets Get Their Catcher

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 11m

Good news about the Mets and free agent catcher James McCann agreeing to terms . With the other recent news that the Mets are close to namin...

Mack's Mets
57701173_thumbnail

Scouting Report - OF - Giovanni DiGiacomo

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 17m

  Giovanni DiGiacomo   OF          6-1          190           LSU     2020 LSU stat line - 13-G, 37-AB, .351/.429/.459, 0-HR     11-11-2...

MLB: Mets.com
57700907_thumbnail

James McCann's solid 2020 | 12/12/2020 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Mets 32m

James McCann had a stellar year on offense and defense with the White Sox in 2020 before signing a four-year deal with the Mets

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Elite Sports NY
57625667_thumbnail

James McCann signs 4-year deal with New York Mets (Report)

by: James Kelly Elite Sports NY 40m

Free agent catcher James McCann is heading to Queens in 2021, as the two sides have reportedly agreed on a four year, $40 million contract.

New York Post
57700705_thumbnail

James McCann may signal Mets’ free-agency pivot: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 44m

The Met found a lack of access or interest at the top of the executive market earlier this season, unable to lure a Theo Epstein or Chris Antonetti or David Forst to be their president of baseball

Call To The Pen

New York Mets hitch their wagon to James McCann

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 55m

The New York Mets are set to sign James McCann as their primary catcher, taking a major gamble that his small sample size improvements are not a fluke. The...

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets

  • profile photo
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 1m
    This seems like a good thing. #Mets looking for a young, modern approach to their front office. Hard to argue with this track by Sandy Alderson.
    Jon Heyman
    Mets appear focused on Diamondbacks assistant GM Jared Porter to become their next GM. Nothing confirmed done yet, but he appears to be the first choice.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Daily Stache @dailystache 2m
    RT @JeffPassan: Jared Porter is working on a deal to be the new GM of the New York Mets, sources tell ESPN. A longtime executive in Boston, Chicago and Arizona, Porter is immensely respected around baseball and has been seen as a future GM for years. He gets his shot with the ascendant Mets.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan 3m
    Jared Porter is working on a deal to be the new GM of the New York Mets, sources tell ESPN. A longtime executive in Boston, Chicago and Arizona, Porter is immensely respected around baseball and has been seen as a future GM for years. He gets his shot with the ascendant Mets.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    MetsJunkies.com @MetsJunkies 4m
    Mets in discussions with potential GM https://t.co/F0En1il2WN
    Blog / Website
  • profile photo
    Joel Sherman @Joelsherman1 4m
    Porter was parts of operations that won 3 World Series with the #RedSox and 1 with the #Cubs. Reputation as personable, hardworking, scout at heart who knows analytics, not afraid to make decisions. Theo Epstein disciple. #Mets
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Alex B. @KnicksCentral 6m
    RT @JonHeyman: Mets and Porter are in discussions to make him the GM and all expectations are that he will take the job @Joelsherman1 on this as well
    Super Fan
  • More Mets Tweets