James McCann may signal Mets’ free-agency pivot: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 44m
The Met found a lack of access or interest at the top of the executive market earlier this season, unable to lure a Theo Epstein or Chris Antonetti or David Forst to be their president of baseball
Mets in discussions with potential GM
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 3m
While we thought the Mets would move on with Alderson taking over the role, at least temporarily, it apparently might be super temporary. Joel Sherman is reporting that Alderson and the Mets are di…
Mets are now favorites for George Springer?
by: Darryn Albert — Larry Brown Sports 6m
The New York Mets may now be the favorites to sign free agent and three-time All-Star outfielder George Springer.
The Mets Get Their Catcher
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 11m
Good news about the Mets and free agent catcher James McCann agreeing to terms . With the other recent news that the Mets are close to namin...
Scouting Report - OF - Giovanni DiGiacomo
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 18m
Giovanni DiGiacomo OF 6-1 190 LSU 2020 LSU stat line - 13-G, 37-AB, .351/.429/.459, 0-HR 11-11-2...
James McCann's solid 2020 | 12/12/2020 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Mets 32m
James McCann had a stellar year on offense and defense with the White Sox in 2020 before signing a four-year deal with the Mets
James McCann signs 4-year deal with New York Mets (Report)
by: James Kelly — Elite Sports NY 40m
Free agent catcher James McCann is heading to Queens in 2021, as the two sides have reportedly agreed on a four year, $40 million contract.
New York Mets hitch their wagon to James McCann
by: David Hill — Fansided: Call To The Pen 55m
The New York Mets are set to sign James McCann as their primary catcher, taking a major gamble that his small sample size improvements are not a fluke. The...
This seems like a good thing. #Mets looking for a young, modern approach to their front office. Hard to argue with this track by Sandy Alderson.Mets appear focused on Diamondbacks assistant GM Jared Porter to become their next GM. Nothing confirmed done yet, but he appears to be the first choice.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @JeffPassan: Jared Porter is working on a deal to be the new GM of the New York Mets, sources tell ESPN. A longtime executive in Boston, Chicago and Arizona, Porter is immensely respected around baseball and has been seen as a future GM for years. He gets his shot with the ascendant Mets.Blogger / Podcaster
Jared Porter is working on a deal to be the new GM of the New York Mets, sources tell ESPN. A longtime executive in Boston, Chicago and Arizona, Porter is immensely respected around baseball and has been seen as a future GM for years. He gets his shot with the ascendant Mets.Beat Writer / Columnist
Mets in discussions with potential GM https://t.co/F0En1il2WNBlog / Website
Porter was parts of operations that won 3 World Series with the #RedSox and 1 with the #Cubs. Reputation as personable, hardworking, scout at heart who knows analytics, not afraid to make decisions. Theo Epstein disciple. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @JonHeyman: Mets and Porter are in discussions to make him the GM and all expectations are that he will take the job @Joelsherman1 on this as wellSuper Fan
