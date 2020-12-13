New York Mets
Mets Morning News for December 13, 2020
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 43m
Your Sunday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Very Nice: Mets owner Steve “Baron” Cohen greets fans, opens wallet for GM Jared Porter and C James McCann
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 10m
Mets owner Steve Cohen, seen here wearing a mask…. Still shocked the owner of the mets and his wife personally handed me my bobble heads in mid December during a pandemic. pic.twitter.com/o0YjAYCEt0 — miguel (@migs_86) December 13, 2020 …but...
Reaction to Jared Porter’s Hiring Universally Positive
by: Marshall Field — Mets Merized Online 36m
"Very solid hire."That from an anonymous source within the Arizona Diamondbacks organization, reacting to the New York Mets' choice of Jared Porter to be their new general manager.It is al
NY Mets offseason shopping list should include Kiké Hernandez
by: Nicholas Kyriacou — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
With the Los Angeles Dodgers unlikely to re-sign Enrique “Kiké” Hernández this offseason, the New York Mets should seriously consider targeting this...
Weekly Draft Notes
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 2h
Weekly Draft Notes Good morning. Brian Sakowski and Vinnie Cervino of Perfect Game - These two fine pundits combined for their fi...
Shame on MLB
by: Kevin Kernan — BallNine 9h
Dan Carubia has had a front row seat to the Tri-City ValleyCats games for years. A community of fans just lost their affiliations with the Houston Astros because of Rob Manfred’s One Baseball initiative. Let’s talk to the man who has been there day...
Ron Taylor: 1969 World Champion Mets Closer Turned Medical Doctor (1967-1971)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 10h
Ronald Wesley Taylor was born December 13, 1937 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Taylor was originally signed as a teenager by the Cleveland I...
Mets’ new GM Jared Porter has some Sandy Alderson in him
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 12h
In the wake of the Mets’ selection of Jared Porter as their next general manager, I reached out to a longtime talent evaluator who has worked alongside Porter and got to know Sandy Alderson well
