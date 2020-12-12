Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Very Nice: Mets owner Steve “Baron” Cohen greets fans, opens wallet for GM Jared Porter and C James McCann

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 9m

Mets owner Steve Cohen, seen here wearing a mask…. Still shocked the owner of the mets and his wife personally handed me my bobble heads in mid December during a pandemic. pic.twitter.com/o0YjAYCEt0 — miguel (@migs_86) December 13, 2020 …but...

Mets Merized
Reaction to Jared Porter’s Hiring Universally Positive

by: Marshall Field Mets Merized Online 35m

"Very solid hire."That from an anonymous source within the Arizona Diamondbacks organization, reacting to the New York Mets' choice of Jared Porter to be their new general manager.It is al

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for December 13, 2020

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 42m

Your Sunday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

Rising Apple

NY Mets offseason shopping list should include Kiké Hernandez

by: Nicholas Kyriacou Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

With the Los Angeles Dodgers unlikely to re-sign Enrique “Kiké” Hernández this offseason, the New York Mets should seriously consider targeting this...

Mack's Mets
Weekly Draft Notes

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 2h

  Weekly Draft Notes     Good morning.     Brian Sakowski and Vinnie Cervino of Perfect Game  - These two fine pundits combined for their fi...

BallNine
Shame on MLB

by: Kevin Kernan BallNine 9h

Dan Carubia has had a front row seat to the Tri-City ValleyCats games for years. A community of fans just lost their affiliations with the Houston Astros because of Rob Manfred’s One Baseball initiative. Let’s talk to the man who has been there day...

centerfieldmaz
Ron Taylor: 1969 World Champion Mets Closer Turned Medical Doctor (1967-1971)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 10h

Ronald Wesley Taylor was born December 13, 1937 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Taylor was originally signed as a teenager by the Cleveland I...

New York Post
Mets’ new GM Jared Porter has some Sandy Alderson in him

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 12h

In the wake of the Mets’ selection of Jared Porter as their next general manager, I reached out to a longtime talent evaluator who has worked alongside Porter and got to know Sandy Alderson well

