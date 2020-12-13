Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Daily Stache
Jared Porter: Learning more about the new Mets general manager

by: Michael Ganci The Daily Stache 44m

First of all, in times like this, I rely on people smarter than myself to provide examples. Prior to this process, I had never heard of Jared Porter. Despite that, he’s well known around baseball circles, and the reviews of the Mets’ choice have...

Mack's Mets
Mike's Mets - The Mets Get Their Catcher

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 9m

  By  Mike Steffanos  December 12, 2020  Good news about the Mets and free agent catcher James McCann   agreeing to terms . With the other r...

Mets 360
Jared Porter and the neuterization of the Mets’ GM job

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 50m

Yesterday was a big day in Mets land. First, they addressed a big hole in the roster by signing free agent catcher James McCann to a four-year deal. Next, they filled their open GM position, hiring…

Empire Sports Media
Mets’ fans are aggresively and creatively recruiting Trevor Bauer, according to the pitcher

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 55m

The New York Mets had a very good day on Saturday. They agreed to terms with catcher James McCann, who will sign for four years and over $40 million, and they also brought respected young executive Jared Porter to be the new general manager. The...

amNewYork
Trevor Bauer ranks Mets fans as one of most aggressive recruiters | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 1h

When it comes to the free-agent starting-pitching market, Trevor Bauer is the crown jewel of the bunch this offseason. 

Mets Merized
MMO Fan Shot: Winter Moves to Become a Title Contender

by: Fan Shots Mets Merized Online 1h

A MMO Fan Shot by Marc M (Not4)Sure, it would be great if the Mets signed Trevor Bauer, J.T. Realmuto and George Springer, but taking on an additional $80 million of salary for multiple years

New York Mets Videos

Steve & Alex Cohen Visit Citi Field

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1h

Yesterday Steve Cohen and Alex Cohen made a special visit to @citifield to thank the best fans in the world for their continued support.Check out http://m.ml...

WFAN
AP Source: Catcher James McCann, Mets Near $40M, 4-Year Deal

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 1h

McCann was regarded as the second-best catcher on the free agent market behind J.T. Realmuto.

