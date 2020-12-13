New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mike's Mets - The Mets Get Their Catcher
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 40s
By Mike Steffanos December 12, 2020 Good news about the Mets and free agent catcher James McCann agreeing to terms . With the other r...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Jared Porter: Learning more about the new Mets general manager
by: Michael Ganci — The Daily Stache 35m
First of all, in times like this, I rely on people smarter than myself to provide examples. Prior to this process, I had never heard of Jared Porter. Despite that, he’s well known around baseball circles, and the reviews of the Mets’ choice have...
Jared Porter and the neuterization of the Mets’ GM job
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 41m
Yesterday was a big day in Mets land. First, they addressed a big hole in the roster by signing free agent catcher James McCann to a four-year deal. Next, they filled their open GM position, hiring…
Mets’ fans are aggresively and creatively recruiting Trevor Bauer, according to the pitcher
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 47m
The New York Mets had a very good day on Saturday. They agreed to terms with catcher James McCann, who will sign for four years and over $40 million, and they also brought respected young executive Jared Porter to be the new general manager. The...
Trevor Bauer ranks Mets fans as one of most aggressive recruiters | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 52m
When it comes to the free-agent starting-pitching market, Trevor Bauer is the crown jewel of the bunch this offseason.
MMO Fan Shot: Winter Moves to Become a Title Contender
by: Fan Shots — Mets Merized Online 1h
A MMO Fan Shot by Marc M (Not4)Sure, it would be great if the Mets signed Trevor Bauer, J.T. Realmuto and George Springer, but taking on an additional $80 million of salary for multiple years
Steve & Alex Cohen Visit Citi Field
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1h
Yesterday Steve Cohen and Alex Cohen made a special visit to @citifield to thank the best fans in the world for their continued support.Check out http://m.ml...
AP Source: Catcher James McCann, Mets Near $40M, 4-Year Deal
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York: WFAN 1h
McCann was regarded as the second-best catcher on the free agent market behind J.T. Realmuto.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
New Post: How the Mets Saved Me: Meet Sean https://t.co/HJLvIoYG3B #Mets #LGM #IBWAABlogger / Podcaster
-
We now have to do trade trigger warnings due to snowflake fansThere is a WARNING clearly expressed regarding the trade ideas presented in this column. Readers are advised to take note before telling me I am crazy…which I might have been even before writing this! https://t.co/uuEYuINmjRBlogger / Podcaster
-
Wrapping up a busy Saturday for the Mets: 1. Why the Mets prioritized James McCann, and whether his recent improvement is legit: https://t.co/h7J4LKtOpe 2. Why those who know Jared Porter think he’s a great fit for the Mets moving forward: https://t.co/F9AgHXfMcdBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I have never been more confident in my pick before - ever. Do with that what you will.The Rose Report... 🌹 Including her “sucker’s bet” on the Chiefs, @AlyssaRose has SIX plays she’s liking from the NFL Sunday Week 14 slate! #NFL #bettingtips #sundayvibes https://t.co/KFdgKZTH0AMisc
-
If anyone had any lingering doubts about having Steve Cohen over Alex Rodriguez as owner, this clip should quell your worries. #MetsToday, we asked @AROD about his experience trying to buy the @mets- here he tells us what his whole pitch was to own the franchise. https://t.co/fni2Tdm0nXBlogger / Podcaster
-
Lost in all of this is the fact that A-Rod would’ve also kept Jeff Wilpon in a senior position. Hooooly crap did we dodge a bullet https://t.co/VAJQdGSCZzBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets