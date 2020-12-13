New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets hire bench coach
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 19m
The New York Mets aren’t done adding on to their staff as they’ve hired Dave Jauss to assume the role of bench coach. Jauss worked for the Montreal Expos in the past. Also in 1997, he also served a…
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets hire Dave Jauss as bench coach
by: Thomas Henderson — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 9m
The longtime baseball coach and scout returns to the organization after a decade.
Jauss back to Mets as bench coach (source)
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 10m
The Mets are bringing back another ex-member of the organization. Dave Jauss, who spent two years with the Mets early last decade, will return to the dugout as Luis Rojas’ bench coach in 2021, according to a source. The club has not confirmed the...
Mets Hiring Dave Jauss as Bench Coach
by: Violeta Pietronico — Mets Merized Online 29m
Per Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Mets will be hiring Dave Jauss as their next bench coach.Jauss will replace Hensley Muelens, who spent just one season with New York.The 63-year-old Jaus
Mets To Hire Dave Jauss As Bench Coach
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 51m
The Mets are set to hire Dave Jauss as bench coach, reports Jon Heyman of MLB Network (Twitter link). He'll …
Trevor Bauer’s Mets flirtation grows with fan praise: ‘Super passionate’
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 2h
The flirtation continues. Trevor Bauer has made a point of talking about the possibility of joining the Mets since Steve Cohen became the team’s new owner, and in a YouTube video posted
Mets: James McCann birth story – I wasn’t supposed to be here
by: Bernie Kastner — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
New York Mets catcher James McCann has always defied the odds, even from birth. The New York Mets media lit up with the breaking news of a 4-year deal fina...
Mike's Mets - The Mets Get Their Catcher
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
By Mike Steffanos December 12, 2020 Good news about the Mets and free agent catcher James McCann agreeing to terms . With the other r...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @SoxShowdown: The New York Mets land James McCann, according to @Ken_Rosenthal! He was BRILLIANT for the White Sox and now the Mets should be so exited! @RisingAppleBlog https://t.co/TDtJ4StAQhBlogger / Podcaster
-
James McCann was a fighter from the start #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/ipiuXrGHyCBlogger / Podcaster
-
The A’s are funny like that sometimes!@MetsJunkies He should be a target but I’m not sure the A’s are open to trading him #LGMBlog / Website
-
RT @LesGomezin2020: @MetsHangout I would certainly extend Conforto. Maybe to Thor and Stro depending on 2021 results. Everyone else 👋🏼Blog / Website
-
RT @ClossonMark: @MetsHangout The other issue is of the guys on that list who’ll most likely go - Familia, Brach, Matz, Betances - their combined salary is about equal to Cano’s ($24m vs. $20m), so as far as a luxury tax number, we really won’t get any relief once he’s added back in.Blog / Website
-
RT @Omy7: @MetsHangout That’s $65M on expiring contracts. They can extend both Conforto ($22-25M) & Thor ($12-15M) this winter. They can let the rest go. Noah will miss half year, his price tag won’t be exorbitant. It would be smart to extend him now (3yr/$45M), and not rush his rehab.Blog / Website
- More Mets Tweets