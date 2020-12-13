Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Mets hire Dave Jauss as bench coach

by: Thomas Henderson SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 9m

The longtime baseball coach and scout returns to the organization after a decade.

MLB: Mets.com
Jauss back to Mets as bench coach (source)

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 10m

The Mets are bringing back another ex-member of the organization. Dave Jauss, who spent two years with the Mets early last decade, will return to the dugout as Luis Rojas’ bench coach in 2021, according to a source. The club has not confirmed the...

Mets Junkies
Mets hire bench coach

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 19m

The New York Mets aren’t done adding on to their staff as they’ve hired Dave Jauss to assume the role of bench coach. Jauss worked for the Montreal Expos in the past. Also in 1997, he also served a…

Mets Merized
Mets Hiring Dave Jauss as Bench Coach

by: Violeta Pietronico Mets Merized Online 29m

Per Jon Heyman of MLB Network, the Mets will be hiring Dave Jauss as their next bench coach.Jauss will replace Hensley Muelens, who spent just one season with New York.The 63-year-old Jaus

MLB Trade Rumors
Mets To Hire Dave Jauss As Bench Coach

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 52m

The Mets are set to hire Dave Jauss as bench coach, reports Jon Heyman of MLB Network (Twitter link). He'll &hellip;

New York Post
Trevor Bauer’s Mets flirtation grows with fan praise: ‘Super passionate’

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 2h

The flirtation continues. Trevor Bauer has made a point of talking about the possibility of joining the Mets since Steve Cohen became the team’s new owner, and in a YouTube video posted

Rising Apple

Mets: James McCann birth story – I wasn’t supposed to be here

by: Bernie Kastner Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

New York Mets catcher James McCann has always defied the odds, even from birth. The New York Mets media lit up with the breaking news of a 4-year deal fina...

Mack's Mets
Mike's Mets - The Mets Get Their Catcher

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2h

  By  Mike Steffanos  December 12, 2020  Good news about the Mets and free agent catcher James McCann   agreeing to terms . With the other r...

