Mets Merized
What Are the Mets Getting with New Catcher James McCann?

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 2h

After the 2018 season, new Mets catcher James McCann was non-tendered after a dismal season with the Detroit Tigers that saw him finish the year with -0.7 fWAR.McCann latched on with the Chica

Metstradamus
What's next for New York Mets after busy weekend?

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 38s

The New York Mets have certainly had an active weekend. After signing James McCann to be their new starting catcher yesterday the Mets finally landed a general manager, hiring Arizona assistant Jar…

Newsday
Dave Jauss hired by Mets to be Luis Rojas' bench coach, sources say  | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated December 13, 2020 4:04 PM Newsday 3m

A productive weekend for the Mets continued Sunday with the news that they chose baseball lifer Dave Jauss as their new bench coach. Sources told Newsday that the team tapped Jauss, who worked most re

Mets Junkies
Mets name Porter as GM (Statement included)

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 13m

Jared Porter has been officially made the General Manager of the New York Mets. In a statement, Jared Porter said the following to the media: “I’m extremely grateful for the trust (Cohe…

Mets Merized
Trevor Bauer Ranks His Top 5 Fan Bases

by: Marshall Field Mets Merized Online 29m

Reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer took to the "airwaves" on Saturday to rank the best pitches he has seen by a team's fan base in an attempt to lure him to that particula

New York Post
Mets hire Dave Jauss as bench coach for a second time

by: Dan Martin New York Post 39m

As the Mets fill out their coaching staff and front office, a familiar face will be returning to Queens. Dave Jauss is coming back to the Mets as their bench coach for manager Luis Rojas, a source

MLB: Mets.com
Press release: Mets name Jared Porter general manager | MLB.com

by: N/A MLB: Mets 41m

FLUSHING, N.Y., December 13, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has named Jared Porter the team’s 14th General Manager in franchise history. Porter agreed to a four-year contract and will report to team President Sandy Alderson....

Metro News
Trevor Bauer ranks Mets fans as one of most aggressive recruiters | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 53m

When it comes to the free-agent starting-pitching market, Trevor Bauer is the crown jewel of the bunch this offseason. 

Talkin' Mets
Jared Porter Accepts the New York Challenge

by: Chase The Wolf Radio Show Talkin' Mets 56m

Mike Silva discusses the hiring of Jared Porter to be the new Mets GM, the James McCann signing, and what is next this offseason with Joe DeMayo of SNY and the That's So Mets Podcast.

