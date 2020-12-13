Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Junkies
Mets name Porter as GM (Statement included)

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 7m

Jared Porter has been officially made the General Manager of the New York Mets. In a statement, Jared Porter said the following to the media: “I’m extremely grateful for the trust (Cohe…

Mets Merized
Trevor Bauer Ranks His Top 5 Fan Bases

by: Marshall Field Mets Merized Online 22m

Reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer took to the "airwaves" on Saturday to rank the best pitches he has seen by a team's fan base in an attempt to lure him to that particula

New York Post
Mets hire Dave Jauss as bench coach for a second time

by: Dan Martin New York Post 32m

As the Mets fill out their coaching staff and front office, a familiar face will be returning to Queens. Dave Jauss is coming back to the Mets as their bench coach for manager Luis Rojas, a source

MLB: Mets.com
Press release: Mets name Jared Porter general manager | MLB.com

by: N/A MLB: Mets 35m

FLUSHING, N.Y., December 13, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has named Jared Porter the team’s 14th General Manager in franchise history. Porter agreed to a four-year contract and will report to team President Sandy Alderson....

Metro News
Trevor Bauer ranks Mets fans as one of most aggressive recruiters | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 46m

When it comes to the free-agent starting-pitching market, Trevor Bauer is the crown jewel of the bunch this offseason. 

Talkin' Mets
Jared Porter Accepts the New York Challenge

by: Chase The Wolf Radio Show Talkin' Mets 50m

Mike Silva discusses the hiring of Jared Porter to be the new Mets GM, the James McCann signing, and what is next this offseason with Joe DeMayo of SNY and the That's So Mets Podcast.

Mack's Mets
Mets360 - Jared Porter and the neuterization of the Mets’ GM job

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 51m

  By  Brian Joura  December 13, 2020 Yesterday was a big day in Mets land. First, they addressed a big hole in the roster by signing free ag...

Mike's Mets
My Cup Runneth Over

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 1h

I'm trying really hard to remember back a couple of days ago to what it felt like when the Mets were still trying to find a starting catcher...

