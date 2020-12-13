New York Mets
Dave Jauss hired by Mets to be Luis Rojas' bench coach, sources say | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated December 13, 2020 4:04 PM — Newsday 2h
A productive weekend for the Mets continued Sunday with the news that they chose baseball lifer Dave Jauss as their new bench coach. Sources told Newsday that the team tapped Jauss, who worked most re
Scouting Report - 1B - Vytas Valincius
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 55m
Vytas Valincius 1B 6-4 240 Baylor HS (IL) 11-9-20 - PG - Vytas Valincius (2021 Lockport, TN...
Press release: Mets name Jared Porter general manager | MLB.com
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 3h
FLUSHING, N.Y., December 13, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has named Jared Porter the team’s 14th General Manager in franchise history. Porter agreed to a four-year contract and will report to team President Sandy Alderson....
I wrote this back in June: So Mets, yes, let’s be part of that positive change. Let’s come back in a year and take a look at this page (https://t.co/iCEKInTudp) and see if anything changed. On the Mets and diversity https://t.co/7wecYjhxd4 via @metspoliceBlogger / Podcaster
Sorry that last tweet got out of my box. I don’t mean to make anyone think about things. Please enjoy this picture of Mets SP Nino Espinosa.Blogger / Podcaster
love Teheran as a depth pieceJulio Teheran, who averaged 190 IP and had a 116 ERA plus from 2013-19, is planning a showcase for teams for around mid January. Teheran, still only 29, was hurt last year but has regained full rotation in his shoulder.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Julio Teheran, who averaged 190 IP and had a 116 ERA plus from 2013-19, is planning a showcase for teams for around mid January. Teheran, still only 29, was hurt last year but has regained full rotation in his shoulder.Beat Writer / Columnist
I understand a lot of folks are down on Arizona State hoops thus far (which is fair), but some perspective: Bobby Hurley has injected life and talent into the program, and that’s pretty cool. It’s always fun to watch those guys.Beat Writer / Columnist
