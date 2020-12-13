Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets Announce Jared Porter as New GM

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 2h

In a team statement released on Sunday afternoon, the New York Mets officially announced Jared Porter as the team’s new general manager.Porter, 40, spent the past four seasons in Arizona as

Scouting Report - 1B - Vytas Valincius

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 55m

Vytas Valincius   1B           6-4           240           Baylor HS (IL)   11-9-20 - PG  -   Vytas Valincius (2021 Lockport, TN...

Jared Porter officially hired as Mets general manager | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated December 13, 2020 4:39 PM Newsday 1h

Jared Porter, a longtime and highly regarded major-league executive who learned under Theo Epstein in Boston and Chicago, officially is the Mets’ new general manager, the team announced Sunday. He rec

What’s next for New York Mets after busy weekend?

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 2h

The New York Mets have certainly had an active weekend. After signing James McCann to be their new starting catcher yesterday the Mets finally landed a general manager, hiring Arizona assistant Jared Porter to succeed Brodie Van Wagenen. Porter...

What's next for New York Mets after busy weekend?

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h

The New York Mets have certainly had an active weekend. After signing James McCann to be their new starting catcher yesterday the Mets finally landed a general manager, hiring Arizona assistant Jar…

Mets name Porter as GM (Statement included)

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 2h

Jared Porter has been officially made the General Manager of the New York Mets. In a statement, Jared Porter said the following to the media: “I’m extremely grateful for the trust (Cohe…

Mets hire Dave Jauss as bench coach for a second time

by: Dan Martin New York Post 3h

As the Mets fill out their coaching staff and front office, a familiar face will be returning to Queens. Dave Jauss is coming back to the Mets as their bench coach for manager Luis Rojas, a source

Press release: Mets name Jared Porter general manager | MLB.com

by: N/A MLB: Mets 3h

FLUSHING, N.Y., December 13, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that the club has named Jared Porter the team’s 14th General Manager in franchise history. Porter agreed to a four-year contract and will report to team President Sandy Alderson....

