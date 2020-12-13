Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Film Room
57728250_thumbnail

Mets hire Jared Porter as GM | 12/13/2020 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Richard Justice talks about the Mets hiring Jared Porter as general manager and what he brings to the organization

More Recent New York Mets Articles

New York Post
57729873_thumbnail

Mets’ new GM has hands full with Trevor Bauer, George Springer

by: Dan Martin New York Post 12m

The Mets have a new owner, a new team president and a new catcher. On Sunday, they officially added a new general manager, as the Mets announced the hiring of Jared Porter, who will work under Sandy

Mack's Mets
57728844_thumbnail

Scouting Report - LHP - William “Pico” Kohn

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 57m

  William “Pico” Kohn   LHP      6-5      205      Chilton County HS (AL)     PG  -   William "Pico" Kohn is a 2021 LHP/1B with ...

Forbes

Jared Porter Will Bring A Sharp Baseball Mind To New York Mets

by: Christian Red Forbes 2h

The new Mets' general manager has worked for four World Series champions in his past, and he has a high baseball IQ in all facets of the game.

Newsday
57724989_thumbnail

Jared Porter officially hired as Mets general manager | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated December 13, 2020 4:39 PM Newsday 3h

Jared Porter, a longtime and highly regarded major-league executive who learned under Theo Epstein in Boston and Chicago, officially is the Mets’ new general manager, the team announced Sunday. He rec

Mets Merized
57723579_thumbnail

Mets Announce Jared Porter as New GM

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 4h

In a team statement released on Sunday afternoon, the New York Mets officially announced Jared Porter as the team’s new general manager.Porter, 40, spent the past four seasons in Arizona as

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Sports Media 101

What’s next for New York Mets after busy weekend?

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 4h

The New York Mets have certainly had an active weekend. After signing James McCann to be their new starting catcher yesterday the Mets finally landed a general manager, hiring Arizona assistant Jared Porter to succeed Brodie Van Wagenen. Porter...

Metstradamus
57723164_thumbnail

What's next for New York Mets after busy weekend?

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4h

The New York Mets have certainly had an active weekend. After signing James McCann to be their new starting catcher yesterday the Mets finally landed a general manager, hiring Arizona assistant Jar…

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets