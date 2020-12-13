New York Mets
Report: James McCann, Mets near $40M, 4-yr deal
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 1h
Free agent catcher James McCann and the Mets are close to completing a four-year, $40 million contract.
Jacob deGrom's 41.0% whiff rate | 12/14/2020 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 50m
Jacob deGrom led the Major Leagues in whiff rate in 2020 with an impressive 41.0% among pitchers with a minimum of 400 swings
Mets’ new GM has hands full with Trevor Bauer, George Springer
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 2h
The Mets have a new owner, a new team president and a new catcher. On Sunday, they officially added a new general manager, as the Mets announced the hiring of Jared Porter, who will work under Sandy
Scouting Report - LHP - William “Pico” Kohn
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 3h
William “Pico” Kohn LHP 6-5 205 Chilton County HS (AL) PG - William "Pico" Kohn is a 2021 LHP/1B with ...
Mets hire Jared Porter as GM | 12/13/2020 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3h
Richard Justice talks about the Mets hiring Jared Porter as general manager and what he brings to the organization
Jared Porter Will Bring A Sharp Baseball Mind To New York Mets
by: Christian Red — Forbes 4h
The new Mets' general manager has worked for four World Series champions in his past, and he has a high baseball IQ in all facets of the game.
Jared Porter officially hired as Mets general manager | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated December 13, 2020 4:39 PM — Newsday 5h
Jared Porter, a longtime and highly regarded major-league executive who learned under Theo Epstein in Boston and Chicago, officially is the Mets’ new general manager, the team announced Sunday. He rec
Mets Announce Jared Porter as New GM
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 5h
In a team statement released on Sunday afternoon, the New York Mets officially announced Jared Porter as the team’s new general manager.Porter, 40, spent the past four seasons in Arizona as
RT @Cleavon_MD: 31 y.o. Jairo Castillo, a scout for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Dominican Republic, died from COVID19. He signed as a player with the New York Mets out of the Dominican Republic at 16 years old. He leaves behind two young sons and a wife. https://t.co/MttlSUxZOO https://t.co/RdZ0iF8lF3TV / Radio Personality
RT @SABRbioproject: Overlooked star of Day: Jerry Koosman, 2X AS & LH ace of the Amazin' @Mets 1969 WS title, winning 2 games. A 2X 20-g winner, Kooz's 57 WAR for pitcher is higher than HoFers Ford, Wynn or Ruffing. His @SABRbioproject @sabr story https://t.co/mYmoUXFA0f https://t.co/gSoYcdttJkBlogger / Podcaster
Here’s the new catcher to our New York cot damn #Mets!!! https://t.co/PKwINIe2XEBlog / Website
RT @DanielKimW: What about Cleveland Dinos? https://t.co/61rzePUIQHBlogger / Podcaster
Three #Mets who will likely regress in 2021 by @angelinachuXD #MetsJunkies #LGM #MLB #MetsTwitter https://t.co/ILMA4eNTtbBlog / Website
RT @mnioannou: a blevins a catcher a bobblehead giveaway a steve & alex cohen sighting and now a GM it’s already been quite the busy weekend for the #mets!!Blog / Website
