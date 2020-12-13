New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Potential Landing Spots for Michael Wacha
by: Doug Winkey — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 31m
Michael Wacha is an interesting case for a 2021 contract. His 2020 campaign wasn't great, but there's few interesting underlying numbers.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Jacob deGrom's 41.0% whiff rate | 12/14/2020 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3h
Jacob deGrom led the Major Leagues in whiff rate in 2020 with an impressive 41.0% among pitchers with a minimum of 400 swings
Remembering Former Mets 1980's Pitching Coach: Mel Stottlemyer (1984-1993)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 13m
Melvin Leon Stottlemyer was born on November 13, 1941 in Hazleton, Missouri. The tall sinkerball right handed pitcher was signed by the A...
Cleveland’s Baseball Team Set For Name Change
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 39m
A report from The New York Times Sunday night revealed Cleveland's baseball team--soon-to-be formerly known as the Cleveland Indians--will drop their nickname, which they've had since 1915. The of
Report: James McCann, Mets near $40M, 4-year deal
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 2h
Free agent catcher James McCann and the Mets are close to completing a four-year, $40 million contract.
Mets’ new GM has hands full with Trevor Bauer, George Springer
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 4h
The Mets have a new owner, a new team president and a new catcher. On Sunday, they officially added a new general manager, as the Mets announced the hiring of Jared Porter, who will work under Sandy
Scouting Report - LHP - William “Pico” Kohn
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 5h
William “Pico” Kohn LHP 6-5 205 Chilton County HS (AL) PG - William "Pico" Kohn is a 2021 LHP/1B with ...
Mets hire Jared Porter as GM | 12/13/2020 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 5h
Richard Justice talks about the Mets hiring Jared Porter as general manager and what he brings to the organization
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @hero_richie: @Metstradamus I think he's one of 3 still in the league from the last game at Shea. (As a Met) (Murphy/Joe Smith)Blogger / Podcaster
-
So what did the #Mets do today?? They hired an important part to the staff! https://t.co/Es6WAMPBJ6Blog / Website
-
What should the new name be for the cleveland mlb team?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MetsDaddy2013: @Metstradamus Royce Ring is actually a Mets minor league pitching coachBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @billjamesonline: Super-excited about reports that Jared Porter will be the new Mets GM. He's simply the best. He's just a great young man--very modest, relatively quiet, but very intelligent and works his **** off.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Mets were nice enough to finish their weekend week — and there was a ton of it — before we recorded this. Thanks, as always, for having me!New ep of @TheHappyRecap Podcast as EJ & JB talk about the Mets busy weekend, rave about @StevenACohen2 & @alexmomof5 hanging with fans, & JB stays warm thanks to @STR0’s @HDMHApparel. Plus we use up the little free time @JustinCToscano had this weekend https://t.co/tH8nOM0xDZBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets