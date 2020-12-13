Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Potential Landing Spots for Michael Wacha

by: Doug Winkey Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 31m

Michael Wacha is an interesting case for a 2021 contract. His 2020 campaign wasn't great, but there's few interesting underlying numbers. 

Film Room
Jacob deGrom's 41.0% whiff rate | 12/14/2020 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 3h

Jacob deGrom led the Major Leagues in whiff rate in 2020 with an impressive 41.0% among pitchers with a minimum of 400 swings

centerfieldmaz
Remembering Former Mets 1980's Pitching Coach: Mel Stottlemyer (1984-1993)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 13m

Melvin Leon Stottlemyer was born on November 13, 1941 in Hazleton, Missouri. The tall sinkerball right handed pitcher was signed by the A...

Mets Merized
Cleveland’s Baseball Team Set For Name Change

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 39m

A report from The New York Times Sunday night revealed Cleveland's baseball team--soon-to-be formerly known as the Cleveland Indians--will drop their nickname, which they've had since 1915. The of

NBC Sports
Report: James McCann, Mets near $40M, 4-year deal

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 2h

Free agent catcher James McCann and the Mets are close to completing a four-year, $40 million contract.

New York Post
Mets’ new GM has hands full with Trevor Bauer, George Springer

by: Dan Martin New York Post 4h

The Mets have a new owner, a new team president and a new catcher. On Sunday, they officially added a new general manager, as the Mets announced the hiring of Jared Porter, who will work under Sandy

Mack's Mets
Scouting Report - LHP - William “Pico” Kohn

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 5h

  William “Pico” Kohn   LHP      6-5      205      Chilton County HS (AL)     PG  -   William "Pico" Kohn is a 2021 LHP/1B with ...

Film Room
Mets hire Jared Porter as GM | 12/13/2020 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 5h

Richard Justice talks about the Mets hiring Jared Porter as general manager and what he brings to the organization

