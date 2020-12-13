New York Mets
East Notes: Cobb, Mets, Mayza, Nationals
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 58m
As the recent trade of Jose Iglesias to the Angels indicates, the Orioles are open to moving any veteran on …
Jacob deGrom's 41.0% whiff rate | 12/14/2020 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 4h
Jacob deGrom led the Major Leagues in whiff rate in 2020 with an impressive 41.0% among pitchers with a minimum of 400 swings
Don Cardwell: 1969 World Champion Mets Pitcher (1967-1970)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 1h
Donald Eugene Cardwell was born on December 7, 1935 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The big six foot four right-handed pitcher went to A...
Potential Landing Spots for Michael Wacha
by: Doug Winkey — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 2h
Michael Wacha is an interesting case for a 2021 contract. His 2020 campaign wasn't great, but there's few interesting underlying numbers.
Cleveland’s Baseball Team Set For Name Change
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 2h
A report from The New York Times Sunday night revealed Cleveland's baseball team--soon-to-be formerly known as the Cleveland Indians--will drop their nickname, which they've had since 1915. The of
Report: James McCann, Mets near $40M, 4-year deal
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 4h
Free agent catcher James McCann and the Mets are close to completing a four-year, $40 million contract.
Mets’ new GM has hands full with Trevor Bauer, George Springer
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 5h
The Mets have a new owner, a new team president and a new catcher. On Sunday, they officially added a new general manager, as the Mets announced the hiring of Jared Porter, who will work under Sandy
Scouting Report - LHP - William “Pico” Kohn
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 6h
William “Pico” Kohn LHP 6-5 205 Chilton County HS (AL) PG - William "Pico" Kohn is a 2021 LHP/1B with ...
Thank you to everyone for their kind words today congratulating @CaraMarie_Teri and I on our engagement. It’s such a surreal feeling, but I couldn’t be happier. I appreciate you taking the time to wish us well! Hope you all had a great day 👊🏻 Goodnight, #MetsTwitter #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @CorneHogeveen: It was a great job by Anthony. So happy he took the time to answer my questions. It will be published soon https://t.co/UFdTWMdkuDBlog / Website
RT @mjtpli: @koosman2pointOh @Metstradamus Didn’t realize Ollie was still at it. Woulda thought the new anti-LOOGY rule would put a real dent in his roster value.Blogger / Podcaster
Unfortunately we have to look back at this... is Nimmo worth more to another squad rather than the #Mets? https://t.co/aMtPZdNT55Blog / Website
There’s a lot of people mad... why?? It’s a low risk move... and he’s #MetsTwitter family!! https://t.co/FVzUV8USXXBlog / Website
East Notes: Cobb, Mets, Mayza, Nationals https://t.co/XYFp7leJpBBlogger / Podcaster
