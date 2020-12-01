Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Watch Mets introduce GM Porter, 4:30 ET

by: N/A MLB: Mets 1h

Watch live on Mets.com and club social media channels as the Mets introduce new general manager Jared Porter. Porter spent the past four seasons as Arizona’s assistant GM, following stints as a director of professional scouting with the Red Sox and...

Reflections On Baseball
Mets Fire A Shot Over The Bow (McCann) As Boyish Cohen Greets Fans

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 3m

Mets owner Steve Cohen is having the time of his life -greeting fans like a kid in a candy store and signing James McCann all in a day's work

Mets Merized
Jared Porter Introduced as Mets’ General Manager

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 11m

New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson and newly-hired general manager Jared Porter met with the team's press corps via Zoom on Monday afternoon, giving a peek into the process that went into

Film Room
LIVE: Mets introduce Jared Porter | 12/14/2020 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 35m

Watch LIVE as the Mets introduce new general manager Jared Porter

Mack's Mets
New Mets GM Jared Porter addresses the media for the first time

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 42m

  🚨 LIVE 🚨 Watch as new GM Jared Porter addresses the media for the first time. #LGM https://t.co/JUgWuFjU58 — New York Mets (@Mets) De...

Newsday
Mets GM Jared Porter's full introductory news conference | Newsday

by: N/A Newsday 43m

Watch Jared Porter's first time speaking with reporters since he was named general manager of the Mets on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.  ...

Jared Porter Addresses the Media

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 1h

New Mets GM Jared Porter speaks to the media live in his first availability with the team.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, an...

Bill James Online

The Mets New GM | Articles | Bill James Online

by: N/A Bill James Online 3h

The Andrew Miller trade came up, as I recall, 23 minutes before the trade deadline in 2014. Brian went to do the actual work that makes a trade happen, if it does happen. Myers.

