Mets Fire A Shot Over The Bow (McCann) As Boyish Cohen Greets Fans
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 2h
Mets owner Steve Cohen is having the time of his life -greeting fans like a kid in a candy store and signing James McCann all in a day's work
Jared Porter embracing Steve Cohen’s bold World Series timeline for Mets
by: Dan Martin — New York Post 3m
Jared Porter was part of a Red Sox front office that snapped an 86-year championship drought in his first season in the front office. And the Cubs ended more than a century of misery with their
Mets' Alderson: Timing was key on McCann deal
by: Jesse Rogers, ESPN Staff Writer — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 37m
Timing played a role in the Mets' acquisition last week of James McCann, Sandy Alderson said. The team also spoke with J.T. Realmuto.
Trade/FA Notes: Yankees, Pirates, Mets, JTR, A’s, Tigers
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 39m
It was reported last week that the Yankees and Pirates have discussed Bucs right-hander Jameson Taillon and first baseman Josh …
Jared Porter Wants the Mets to Win the Season, Not the Off-Season
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 44m
The team’s new general manager has four World Series rings. He hopes he can add another to his collection.
Scouting Report - RHP - Jay Woolfolk
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 53m
Jay Woolfolk RHP 6-1 190 Benedictine HS (VA) 11-11-20 - Prospects Live Top 300 Prospect List - 192. Jay Woolfolk - ...
Thoughts on Changes to the Minors and Our New GM
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 1h
If you're someone who follows baseball pretty closely, you're probably aware that big changes are coming to the minor league affiliates of m...
Mets introduce Jared Porter as General Manager
by: David Capobianco — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
The Mets’ new GM spoke to the media for the first time today along with Sandy Alderson.
The best moments from Mets GM Jared Porter's introductory news conference | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
In his introductory news conference, Mets newly hired GM explains his vision for the team moving forward, how excited he is to be in New York, and the cultur...
RT @ChrisCarlin: 8:00 on @ESPNNY98_7FM ▪️#TogetherBlue 1st major mistake from Joe Judge ▪️#Yankees & LeMahieu drifting apart? ▪️#Mets One thing is clear from Porter's 1st comments ▪️I've had too much coffee for late in the day
RT @STR0: This is true. Can't wait to meet Jared and get to work!
8:00 on @ESPNNY98_7FM ▪️#TogetherBlue 1st major mistake from Joe Judge ▪️#Yankees & LeMahieu drifting apart? ▪️#Mets One thing is clear from Porter's 1st comments ▪️I've had too much coffee for late in the day
PROGRAMMING NOTE: GM Jared Porter of the @Mets joining us *live* now on @MLBNetworkRadio! Sirius 209, XM 89.🚨🚨ALERT: New Mets GM Jared Porter will join @jonmorosi & myself at 8p ET on @MLBNetworkRadio Sirius 209, XM 89. #LGM🚨🚨
Here's why #Mets fans should feel optimistic about the future.
Jared Porter embracing Steve Cohen's bold World Series timeline for Mets
